Knights earn ECNC golf recognition

TECUMSEH – A pair of Elmwood-Murdock golfers returned to Cass County with conference medals Thursday afternoon.

The Knights traveled to Tecumseh Country Club to take part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet and Johnson County Central Invite. The league meet was postponed earlier this month due to rain, and conference schools decided to combine the ECNC event with the JCC Invite. Scores for each athlete were counted for both tournaments.

Jami Twomey and Rylee Hogue each captured a pair of medals. Twomey earned third place in the conference tournament and tenth place in the JCC Invite with a score of 107. Hogue secured fourth place in the league tournament and 11th in the JCC Invite with a total of 107. Twomey collected the higher placements by winning a scorecard playoff to break the tie.

Elly West joined her E-M teammates during the day. She finished 12th in the ECNC Meet and 30th in the JCC Invite with a round of 152.

ECNC Meet Team Results

Auburn 508, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores

Top 10 Results