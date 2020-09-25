 Skip to main content
Knights earn medals at Arlington Invite
Knights earn medals at Arlington Invite

Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

FREMONT – Three Elmwood-Murdock golfers penciled marks on their scorecards Tuesday during the Arlington Invite.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the Knights at the tournament. Hogue and Twomey each earned medals with their scores on a challenging layout. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the efforts he saw from the athletes.

“We had a beautiful day at the Fremont Golf Club, which is a difficult course where driving it in the fairway is at a premium,” Backemeyer said.

There were several ties on the leaderboard at the conclusion of the tournament. Officials broke them by using the highest handicap scores on the eighth and 13th holes.

Hogue earned a tenth-place medal with a round of 123. She continued her solid senior season by collecting her first Arlington Invite medal.

Twomey secured a 14th-place medal with a round of 126. She has earned multiple medals in her first season on the golf team. West finished her tournament with a score of 160.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the campaign Monday in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. The Knights will host Arlington, Bennington, Cedar Bluffs, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra at Grandpa’s Woods. Action is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Team Results

West Point-Beemer 454, Blair 504, Arlington 505, Archbishop Bergan 512, Bennington 600, Arlington JV, Cedar Bluffs, Fremont JV, Elmwood-Murdock, Oakland-Craig, Palmyra no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Brook Diekemper (WPB) 43-51 94, 2) Dianna Taylor (ARL) 54-58 112, 3) Mallory Stirek (BLA) 59-53 112, 4) Shelbie Woerman (WPB) 56-59 115, 5) Jocelyn Kumm (ABR) 55-61 116, 6) Addie Stirek (BLA) 64-57 121, 7) Allie Boell (WPB) 66-56 122, 8) Gwen Leuschen (PLY) 60-63 123, 9) Briana Gerken (WPB) 64-59 123, 10) Rylee Hogue (EM) 61-62 123, 11) Ema Horner (ARL) 62-62 124, 12) Sydney Campbell (BLA) 61-63 124, 13) Olivia Fedde (ABR) 63-62 125, 14) Jami Twomey (EM) 63-63 126, 15) Kara Selken (OCHS) 66-61 127

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Rylee Hogue 61-62 123, Jami Twomey 63-63 126, Elly West 75-85 160

