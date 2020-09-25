Knights earn medals at Arlington Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT – Three Elmwood-Murdock golfers penciled marks on their scorecards Tuesday during the Arlington Invite.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the Knights at the tournament. Hogue and Twomey each earned medals with their scores on a challenging layout. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the efforts he saw from the athletes.

“We had a beautiful day at the Fremont Golf Club, which is a difficult course where driving it in the fairway is at a premium,” Backemeyer said.

There were several ties on the leaderboard at the conclusion of the tournament. Officials broke them by using the highest handicap scores on the eighth and 13th holes.

Hogue earned a tenth-place medal with a round of 123. She continued her solid senior season by collecting her first Arlington Invite medal.

Twomey secured a 14th-place medal with a round of 126. She has earned multiple medals in her first season on the golf team. West finished her tournament with a score of 160.