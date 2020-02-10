Knights earn third place at ECNC Tournament

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes smiled with league tournament medals Saturday afternoon after shutting down Yutan’s offense on the court.

The E-M girls earned third place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament with a 39-30 victory. The Knights (11-9) limited the Chieftains (13-7) to one of their lowest point totals of the season. Yutan had scored 50 or more points in six previous games.

Fourth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock seized control of the contest in the first half. The Knights raced out to a 12-3 lead and upped the halftime gap to 26-9. Jayden Halferty, Brenna Schmidt and Sydney Anderson helped the team’s offense during the first 16 minutes.

Second-seeded Yutan tried to rally in the second half at Southeast Community College-Lincoln. The Chieftains limited Elmwood-Murdock to 13 points after the break but were unable to make up the entire deficit.

Elmwood-Murdock dominated the glass against Yutan during the game. The Knights outrebounded Yutan 28-13 and grabbed 22 defensive rebounds. E-M scored 16 points in the paint and played disciplined defense. The team committed just eight fouls and limited the Chieftains to six free-throw chances.