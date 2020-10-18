Knights earn third place in conference tournament

Madison Justesen collected five digs and five serve receptions. Ella Zierott pitched in a pair of digs for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Johnson County Central 0

The Knights tripped up the Thunderbirds 25-17, 25-23. E-M defeated Johnson County Central for the fourth time this season. Elmwood-Murdock also earned victories over JCC on Aug. 27, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.

E-M used a multi-pronged scoring attack to win the league tournament match. Five players registered kills and the team went 44-of-49 serving. Schmidt (7), Bailey Frahm (4), Bacon (3), Petersen (3) and Vogler (2) knocked in kills during the evening.

Bacon finished 8-of-8 serving and added 13 digs, nine serve receptions and one assist. Laney Frahm collected ten assists, three digs and one ace, and Backemeyer bolstered the back row with seven digs and ten serve receptions. Justesen also helped the team’s defense with three digs and nine serve receptions.

Zierott posted one ace during her 8-of-9 serving effort, and Petersen chipped in two digs and one ace against the Thunderbirds. Bailey Frahm made three digs, Rikli registered three digs and five assists and Vogler added two digs.

Elmwood-Murdock will wrap up the regular season Tuesday night with a home match against Malcolm. The Knights and Clippers will play at 6 p.m. Freeman had been scheduled to participate in a triangular with Elmwood-Murdock and Malcolm, but the Falcons had to withdraw due to coronavirus concerns.

