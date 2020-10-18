Knights earn third place in conference tournament

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes earned a chance to smile Thursday night with a pair of sweeps in the conference tournament.
The Knights hosted Falls City and Johnson County Central in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock captured third place in the volleyball tournament with two victories. E-M athletes collected a third-place plaque for the school’s trophy case with their work.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Falls City 0
E-M took down the Tigers 25-17, 25-16. Elmwood-Murdock slammed home 26 kills in the match and went 46-of-49 serving with seven aces.
Brenna Schmidt provided a large portion of the scoring damage for E-M. She went 10-of-10 serving with four aces and blasted 14 kills on 21 swings. She finished the match with a .571 hitting percentage.
Bailey Frahm helped the Knights with five kills, six digs and a 12-of-12 serving effort. Lexi Bacon generated three kills, four digs and 15 serve receptions, and Tatum Backemeyer aided the team’s defense with six digs and eight serve receptions.
Laney Frahm fueled E-M’s serving success with two aces in her 11-of-11 outing. She added 12 assists and two digs during the match. Abby Petersen produced two kills and one ace, Jordan Vogler tallied two kills and Sela Rikli made seven assists and four digs.
Madison Justesen collected five digs and five serve receptions. Ella Zierott pitched in a pair of digs for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Johnson County Central 0
The Knights tripped up the Thunderbirds 25-17, 25-23. E-M defeated Johnson County Central for the fourth time this season. Elmwood-Murdock also earned victories over JCC on Aug. 27, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.
E-M used a multi-pronged scoring attack to win the league tournament match. Five players registered kills and the team went 44-of-49 serving. Schmidt (7), Bailey Frahm (4), Bacon (3), Petersen (3) and Vogler (2) knocked in kills during the evening.
Bacon finished 8-of-8 serving and added 13 digs, nine serve receptions and one assist. Laney Frahm collected ten assists, three digs and one ace, and Backemeyer bolstered the back row with seven digs and ten serve receptions. Justesen also helped the team’s defense with three digs and nine serve receptions.
Zierott posted one ace during her 8-of-9 serving effort, and Petersen chipped in two digs and one ace against the Thunderbirds. Bailey Frahm made three digs, Rikli registered three digs and five assists and Vogler added two digs.
Elmwood-Murdock will wrap up the regular season Tuesday night with a home match against Malcolm. The Knights and Clippers will play at 6 p.m. Freeman had been scheduled to participate in a triangular with Elmwood-Murdock and Malcolm, but the Falcons had to withdraw due to coronavirus concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!