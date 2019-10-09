WEEPING WATER – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water played an instant classic Friday night during their district showdown at Memorial Field.
The Knights hopped back on their school bus in a happier mood after edging the Indians in overtime.
Elmwood-Murdock stopped Weeping Water on a fourth-and-goal play in overtime to win 38-30. The game-ending defensive effort capped the team’s second-half comeback. Elmwood-Murdock trailed 24-14 at the break but outscored the Indians 16-6 in the last two quarters of regulation. The team then posted the decisive touchdown in overtime.
E-M head coach Lance Steffen said he was happy to see the Knights respond with enthusiasm in the second half. He said that made the difference in the game’s outcome.
“Our effort in the second half was the reason we won,” Steffen said. “We played about as bad of a half of football as you can get in the first half, but I’m really proud of the guys for coming back from that and doing the things they needed to do. I’m so impressed with this team right now for not giving up. The guys came out in the second half and fought hard and earned this win.”
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he felt the Indians helped the Knights at times during the game. Officials whistled several false start and holding penalties on the team on key drives, and Elmwood-Murdock collected a pair of touchdown plays of 40 or more yards.
“Overall we played pretty decent, but our discipline was nowhere close to where it needed to be,” Haveman said. “We had too many penalties and missed assignments, and that really hurt us tonight. That made the difference in how things turned out.”
Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) went ahead 6-0 after Drake Spohr spiraled a 48-yard pass to Noah Willey at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter. Weeping Water (3-2) responded in a major way. The Indians generated a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive that chewed 8:08 off the clock. Nolan Blevins converted a fourth-and-goal play and Hunter Mortimer crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion run.
Weeping Water’s offense ran back on the field after Zack Smith recovered an E-M fumble on the next kickoff at the 19-yard line. Mortimer dropped back to pass on a fourth-down play and spotted a wide-open patch of grass in front of him. He sprinted nine yards to expand the team’s lead.
Jared Drake posted a short touchdown run on the next drive to make it 16-14. The Indians countered with a lightning-quick strike on the ensuing series. Blevins started right, bounced back left and raced 64 yards down the E-M sideline to give WWHS a 24-14 halftime edge.
Elmwood-Murdock owned the third quarter as a light mist rain began to fall. Spohr dialed up his second scoring connection with Willey on a 19-yard play with 6:48 remaining. Spohr then broke several attempted tackles and raced 40 yards three minutes later. A two-point conversion run gave E-M a 30-24 lead.
Blevins copied the feat with 7:51 to go in the fourth quarter. The Knights looked like they had stopped him behind the line of scrimmage on a running play, but he wrestled free and sprinted away. He stretched the football across the goal line on his 33-yard touchdown effort.
Elmwood-Murdock had a chance to break the 30-30 tie late in regulation. The team moved down to the Weeping Water 21-yard line with 31.7 seconds left. Weeping Water forced overtime when Trenton Baier recovered a fumble behind the line of scrimmage.
E-M had the first opportunity to score in overtime. Spohr extended the football past the pylon on a second-down play to make it 36-30. Willey then made a leaping catch for a successful two-point conversion.
Weeping Water moved the football down to the 3-yard line to set up a fourth-down chance. A group of Knights broke into the backfield and stopped the Indians from continuing the game.
Blevins guided Weeping Water’s offense with 180 rushing yards on 31 carries. Mortimer gained 74 yards on 26 attempts. Smith, Baier and Langdon Kohn all pounced on fumbles for the team’s defense.
Spohr led the Knights with 206 yards on 24 carries. Drake produced 28 rushing yards and Noah Arent chipped in 15 yards.
Spohr helped E-M’s defense with four solo and 16 assisted tackles. Willey made six solo and five assisted plays and Sam Behrends produced four solo and 11 assisted tackles with two sacks.
Carson vonRentzell had three solo and 11 assisted tackles, and Tyler Marlatt contributed three solo and nine assisted stops in the game. Arent and Jaxson Spellman each posted two solo and seven assisted tackles and Drake assisted on eight plays.
Steffen said the game was a good test for Elmwood-Murdock. The Indians will host Southern (4-1) for a 7 p.m. Homecoming game Oct. 11.
“The first half certainly wasn’t how we drew things up, but I think it was important for us to have a chance to respond in this way,” Steffen said. “The guys know they have the talent to play with good teams, and now they know they have the resiliency to overcome any obstacle that tries to get in their way.”
Weeping Water will travel to Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-3) for a 7 p.m. district matchup on Oct. 11. Haveman said the team will look to bounce back with a strong performance against the Raiders.
“We’re going to look back on this game and see that we had a missed opportunity,” Haveman said. “Now the goal is to shake that off and focus on what’s ahead. We don’t want to let this affect us in the future.”
Elmwood-Murdock 6 8 16 0 8 – 38
Weeping Water 0 24 0 6 0 – 30
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Willey 48 pass from Spohr (run no good), 3:26
2nd Quarter
WW – Blevins 3 run (Mortimer run), 7:18
WW – Mortimer 9 run (Mortimer run), 3:45
EM – Drake 4 run (Spohr run), 3:06
WW – Blevins 64 run (Mortimer run), 2:15
3rd Quarter
EM – Willey 19 pass from Spohr (Drake run), 6:48
EM – Spohr 40 run (Spohr run), 3:08
4th Quarter
WW – Blevins 33 run (run no good), 7:51
Overtime
EM – Spohr 7 run (Willey pass from Spohr)