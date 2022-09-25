Knights edge Mead in close district game

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes made their patience pay off Friday night by pulling away from Mead in the fourth quarter.

The Knights stopped the Raiders 30-22 in a close district battle. The teams were tied at 14-14 before the Knights scored twice in the final nine minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock relied on a strong offense to pick up the road victory. E-M churned out 325 rushing yards and gained 416 total yards of offense. The Knights converted on seven of their 11 third-down chances and went 2-for-2 on fourth-down plays.

Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) began the game with a 46-yard touchdown run by Reid Fletcher in the first quarter. Mead (2-3) then stormed into the lead in the second quarter. Luke Carritt connected with Beau LaCroix on a touchdown pass from the 6-yard line, and the Raiders went up 14-6 after Carritt dashed 46 yards into the end zone.

The Knights regained momentum heading into halftime. Fletcher found Henry Coleman for a 10-yard touchdown reception to deadlock things at 14-14.

A scoreless third quarter set up a race to the final whistle in the fourth period. Elmwood-Murdock went for it on fourth down from the Mead 15-yard line early in the period. The team moved the chains on a run by Fletcher, and two carries by Hosier created a scoring opportunity. Fletcher produced a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:59 left.

Elmwood-Murdock’s defense came through by stopping Mead on a fourth-and-11 play with 3:05 left. The team began chewing up clock and moved the football near midfield. Hosier took a handoff and flew 42 yards down the E-M sidelines to generate a two-score cushion.

Mead tried to pull off a miracle comeback after Tanner Price caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carritt with 1.6 seconds to play. Elmwood-Murdock recovered the onside kick to ice the game.

Hosier guided Elmwood-Murdock’s rushing attack with 18 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown. Fletcher scored twice and gained 103 yards on 12 carries, and Rylan Kastens pocketed 40 yards on three attempts. Reagan vonRentzell picked up 13 yards on four carries and Braden Mommens gained six yards on one attempt.

Fletcher went 4-of-7 through the air for 91 yards and one touchdown. Coleman hauled in three receptions for 76 yards and one score, and Mommens helped the Knights with one 15-yard reception in the game.

Hosier was all over the field on defense with eight solo and 13 assisted tackles. Fletcher made six solo and five assisted plays, Riley Wilson tallied five solo and five assisted stops and Tyson Mans pocketed two solo and nine assisted tackles.

Coleman had two solo and six assisted tackles, vonRentzell finished with four solo and two assisted plays and Will Bauder made two solo and four assisted tackles. Mommens collected one solo and seven assisted stops, Will Platt tallied one solo and two assisted tackles and Dashiell Coleman posted one solo tackle.

Elmwood-Murdock remained tied for the top position in District D1-1 standings. The Knights and Weeping Water each have 2-0 district marks and Mead is 1-1.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the district schedule on Friday with a trip to Conestoga. The teams are scheduled to begin action at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 8 0 16 – 30

Mead 0 14 0 8 – 22