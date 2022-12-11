Knights face Auburn in hoops doubleheader

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes traveled to Auburn on Friday night for a league doubleheader with the Bulldogs.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 28, Auburn 27

Elmwood-Murdock stopped Auburn from collecting a comeback victory. The Bulldogs nearly erased an early 11-point deficit in the game.

Tatum Backemeyer drained a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help E-M go ahead 18-7. Jordan Vogler added a pair of baskets and Annie Backemeyer and Brooke Goudie each chipped in points during the frame.

The Bulldogs held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless in the second quarter and went on a 9-5 run in the third. Vogler helped the Knights win with her work in the final period. She scored two baskets and sank a late free throw to keep Elmwood-Murdock on top.

Vogler pocketed a double-double of 11 points and ten rebounds for Elmwood-Murdock. She also delivered four steals, two assists and four pass deflections. Tatum Backemeyer helped the Knights with 13 points, six steals, two rebounds and one pass deflection, and Laney Frahm had three assists, three boards, one steal, one block and five pass deflections.

Brooke Goudie contributed two points, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Ella Zierott posted two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections, and Annie Backemeyer tallied two points, one rebound and two pass deflections.

Brooklyn Mans had one rebound and one pass deflection in the game. Madie Justesen and Jacie Fleischman added defensive minutes for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 18 0 5 5 – 28

Auburn 7 5 9 6 – 27

Elmwood-Murdock (28)

T. Backemeyer 4-8 2-4 13, Frahm 0-6 0-0 0, Zierott 0-5 0-0 0, Vogler 4-15 3-4 11, Goudie 1-5 0-0 2, A. Backemeyer 1-1 0-2 2, Mans 0-3 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-43 5-10 28.

Auburn 48, Elmwood-Murdock boys 31

Elmwood-Murdock stayed with Auburn throughout the first half. The team trailed 10-5 after eight minutes and remained within 21-16 at the break.

AHS began to pull away in the second half. The Bulldogs went on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to protect the lead.

Elmwood-Murdock 5 11 4 11 – 31

Auburn 10 11 11 16 – 48