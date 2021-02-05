Knights face Clippers in conference tournament semifinals

LINCOLN – Malcolm kept a zero in its loss column Thursday night with a relentless scoring attack against Elmwood-Murdock.
The Clippers contained the Knights 55-20 in the semifinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Malcolm (18-0) went ahead 26-10 at halftime and kept E-M from getting on track offensively. The team held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless for more than 11 minutes in the second half to advance to the league tournament title game.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said several Clippers played well throughout the evening. Sophomore center Emma Brown used her 6-foot-0 frame to score 17 points in the paint, and sophomore guards Alyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak combined for 18 points on the perimeter.
“They’re undefeated and highly-rated for a reason,” Dwyer said. “They caused some matchup problems for us, and we didn’t do a good job of keeping them off the boards or getting to the free-throw line. They got ahead early of us too, and when you get down to a good team like that it makes it really tough to come back.”
Top-seeded Malcolm gained momentum early in the matchup. Left-handed drives by Sedlak and a right-handed shot from Fortik gave the team a 6-0 lead within the first three minutes. A pair of free throws from Ashlynn Sehi and a 3-pointer by Joslyn Small boosted the gap to 14-6 after one quarter.
Malcolm increased the spread to 24-8 on Brown’s offensive rebound and putback 2:27 before halftime. Jayden Halferty’s 3-pointer and a free throw by Lexi Bacon pulled E-M within 28-14, but the Clippers sailed away after that. A stepback 3-pointer by Fortik and a fast-break layup from Jasmine Small increased the gap to 37-18, and a trey later in the game from Brown gave the team a 47-18 edge.
Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with nine points and four rebounds. Halferty finished with five points and two blocks and Bacon collected four points, three blocks and four rebounds.
Sela Rikli hauled in three rebounds and Bailey Frahm tallied four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Zierott posted two assists, one block and one rebound, Jordan Vogler scored two points and Laney Frahm made one block and one rebound. Madie Justesen, Jacie Fleischman, Claire Ernst, Haylee Josoff and Hanna Josoff saw court time for the team.
Dwyer said he was confident the Knights (9-10) would respond to the challenge in a positive way.
“This is the time of year where you have to have a short memory,” Dwyer said. “There are a lot of games coming up, so you have to be able to forget about the last game and move on to the next on.
“I think the girls are going to bounce back from this just fine. We’re going to have a practice tomorrow and work on some things that we need to correct, and then we’ll be back at it.”
Elmwood-Murdock will face second-seeded Auburn in the third-place game of the conference tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Knights and Bulldogs will play at 2 p.m. at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 4 8 2 – 20
Malcolm 14 12 15 14 – 55
Elmwood-Murdock (20)
Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 0-6 0-0 0, Zierott 0-3 0-0 0, Halferty 2-10 0-0 5, Bacon 1-5 2-4 4, Backemeyer 4-7 0-0 9, L. Frahm 0-2 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-2 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Josoff 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Hanna Josoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-38 2-4 20.
Malcolm (55)
Jo. Small 1-4 0-0 3, Aehi 1-4 5-6 7, Fortik 4-14 0-0 10, Sedlak 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 6-8 4-6 17, Ja. Small 2-4 0-0 4, Denton 0-3 0-0 0, Elkins 0-0 0-0 0, Vondercheck 3-4 0-0 6, England 0-0 0-0 0, Schweitzer 0-0 0-0 0, Babb 0-0 0-0 0, Zegar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 9-12 55.