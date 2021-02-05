Knights face Clippers in conference tournament semifinals

Malcolm increased the spread to 24-8 on Brown’s offensive rebound and putback 2:27 before halftime. Jayden Halferty’s 3-pointer and a free throw by Lexi Bacon pulled E-M within 28-14, but the Clippers sailed away after that. A stepback 3-pointer by Fortik and a fast-break layup from Jasmine Small increased the gap to 37-18, and a trey later in the game from Brown gave the team a 47-18 edge.

Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with nine points and four rebounds. Halferty finished with five points and two blocks and Bacon collected four points, three blocks and four rebounds.

Sela Rikli hauled in three rebounds and Bailey Frahm tallied four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Zierott posted two assists, one block and one rebound, Jordan Vogler scored two points and Laney Frahm made one block and one rebound. Madie Justesen, Jacie Fleischman, Claire Ernst, Haylee Josoff and Hanna Josoff saw court time for the team.

Dwyer said he was confident the Knights (9-10) would respond to the challenge in a positive way.

“This is the time of year where you have to have a short memory,” Dwyer said. “There are a lot of games coming up, so you have to be able to forget about the last game and move on to the next on.