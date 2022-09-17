Knights face Indians in volleyball matchup

MURDOCK – Consistency and resiliency proved to be the winning formula for another word ending in ‘y’ for Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday night.

The Knights turned their work into a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Weeping Water on the volleyball court. Elmwood-Murdock pulled away from the Indians with big runs in each game. The team changed an early 5-0 deficit into a 21-11 lead in game one, and E-M ended game two with an 11-1 scoring spree. The Knights then expanded a 12-11 lead in game three into a 25-16 triumph.

E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said she was pleased with the way the Knights kept their eyes on the main goal throughout the match.

“We started off really slow, but the girls battled back and got things going,” Justesen said. “We wanted to increase the pace of the game and be able to get our passes and sets into a good rhythm, and we were able to do that. The girls regrouped really well.”

Weeping Water quieted Elmwood-Murdock’s crowd early in the evening with a strong start. Brinkley McAdams knocked home a kill and Haylee Stackpole served consecutive aces on the first three points. The gap widened to five points before Elmwood-Murdock began to rally back.

“Resiliency is one of our biggest goals throughout the season,” Justesen said. “There are always going to be times when things aren’t working out, but it comes down to whether you get down on yourself or if you pick yourself back up and keep working at it. I was really happy to see that the girls kept fighting. They did a nice job of bringing that energy the whole night.”

Jordan Vogler rocketed nine kills in game one to help the Knights go ahead in the match. The team then used a multi-pronged scoring attack to win game two. Madie Justesen served consecutive aces to snap a 9-9 tie, and kills from Annie Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Justesen kept the Knights in front 16-14. Vogler produced kills on the final two points to give E-M the victory.

Weeping Water fell behind 8-1 in game three before kills from Sammi Burch and Kali Miller cut the gap to four points. Weeping Water pulled within 14-12 but the Knights went on a scoring run after that. Frahm delivered two aces in a stretch that saw the gap increase to 22-12. Tatum Backemeyer ended action with an ace on match point.

McAdams guided Weeping Water’s offense with five kills. She also finished 7-of-7 serving and made 14 digs and 19 serve receptions. Kallie Brack pocketed 27 digs and Stackpole produced six assists and 11 digs for Weeping Water. Stackpole also went 10-of-11 serving with a pair of aces.

Alexis Mogensen finished 9-of-9 serving and added two kills, one solo block, five digs and eight serve receptions. Miller pocketed two kills, three solo blocks, 13 digs and four serve receptions, and Burch tallied two kills, four digs, two aces and two solo blocks. Emily Ridge chipped in one kill, two digs and three assisted blocks.

Vogler paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 23 kills on 42 swings. She collected kills from all spots on the court and ended the night with a .452 hitting percentage. She also made eight digs, eight serve receptions, one assist, one ace and one solo block.

Frahm ended the evening with four kills on ten swings and five aces in her 20-of-21 serving performance. She also posted eight digs and 26 assists. Justesen finished 16-of-16 serving with five aces and added two kills, five digs and two assists, and Tatum Backemeyer pocketed seven assists, ten digs, 16 serve receptions and one ace.

Charley Hanes notched five kills and one dig, Cassidy Callaway made five serve receptions and four digs and Annie Backemeyer tallied four kills, one ace and one block. Brooke Goudie collected two kills and three digs, Zoe Zierott posted two serve receptions and Riley Gordon made one serve reception. Brooklyn Mans carded one ace and Ava Hohman saw court time.

Justesen said she was happy to get the entire lineup into the scorebook. The Knights normally send eight to ten players on the court in each match, but everyone who suited up Thursday was able to experience varsity moments.

“It was great to get everyone in, because getting them some varsity time is important,” Justesen said. “We did that the other night against Louisville too, and it was nice to see how they responded. This is a really good group of girls, so it’s nice to have chances like this to have everyone play.”