Knights face Mead in home matchup

MURDOCK – Mead relied on experienced upperclassmen to escape Elmwood-Murdock’s bid for a victory on Thursday night.

The Raiders stopped the Knights 30-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10 in the East Central Nebraska Conference match. Mead (16-4) remained in the chase for the regular-season conference championship. Elmwood-Murdock saw its season mark change to 10-11.

Senior Rebecca Halbmaier and juniors Brianna Lemke, Emily Quinn and Megan Luetkenhaus helped Mead leave with the victory. Lemke went 29-of-31 serving with six aces and produced 12 kills, and Halbmaier paced Mead’s offense with 18 kills on 35 swings. Quinn made 42 assists and 12 digs and Luetkenhaus collected nine kills.

The first two games delivered dramatic moments for fans. Mead edged the Knights in game one and E-M knotted up the match in game two. Halbmaier and Lemke led Mead on scoring sprees in each of the final two games.

Brenna Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 kills on 36 swings. She added three aces, five solo blocks, three serve receptions and one dig. Lexi Bacon helped the Knights with 30 serve receptions, 16 digs and five kills, and Tatum Backemeyer enjoyed a double-double effort of 26 digs and 29 serve receptions.