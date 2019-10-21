TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock took on two conference opponents Thursday night in the league volleyball tournament.
The Knights traveled to Johnson County Central for the Silver Division of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock squared off with Yutan in the first match of the evening. The team then faced Palmyra in the consolation round.
Yutan 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Yutan notched a 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Knights. Yutan’s steady serving made a difference in the match. The Chieftains went 56-of-61 at the line with seven aces. Sophomore Heidi Krajicek boosted Yutan with three aces in her 13-of-13 performance.
Lauren Justesen paced Elmwood-Murdock with a .476 hitting percentage. She knocked home 12 kills on 21 attempts. She also made nine digs, one solo block, four assists and 12 serve receptions.
Brenna Schmidt posted four kills and four digs and went 11-of-12 serving with one ace. Paetyn Florell produced two kills, four digs and two serve receptions, and Sydney Anderson ended the night with one kill, ten digs and eight serve receptions.
Nicole Wenzel carded two kills, three digs and six serve receptions for E-M. Chloe Hosier distributed 17 assists and Lexi Bacon had five digs and seven serve receptions. Katelyn Vogler and Abby Petersen each had one dig and one serve reception.
Palmyra 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Palmyra edged the Knights 30-28, 25-22. The Panthers registered eight aces and made 40 digs during the contest.
Thirteen players saw court time for Elmwood-Murdock. Bre Romero, Sela Rikli, Taylor Douglas, Vanessa Callaway, Hosier, Anderson, Wenzel, Bacon, Vogler, Florell, Justesen, Schmidt and Petersen all appeared in the lineup.
Schmidt helped the Knights with ten kills, three aces and one dig. Florell had six kills, one ace, one solo block and one dig, and Justesen registered eight kills, 11 digs, one solo block and 13 serve receptions.
Anderson contributed one kill and had a double-double match of 15 digs and ten serve receptions. Hosier produced 21 assists and went 10-of-10 at the line with one ace, and Vogler generated two aces, three digs and four serve receptions. Wenzel added one kill, one ace, seven digs and six serve receptions.
Rikli pocketed one ace, Romero made three serve receptions and Bacon had seven digs and five serve receptions. Callaway pitched in one dig for the Knights.