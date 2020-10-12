Knights face pair of volleyball squads

Sela Rikli finished the match with seven assists and two digs, and Madison Justesen produced four digs, one assist and seven serve receptions for the Knights. Zierott pitched in five digs and one assist and Jordan Vogler tallied two digs.

Sterling 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1

Elmwood-Murdock and Sterling engaged in a close battle in Sterling’s gym on Thursday. The Jets kept the Knights from gaining many points on aces. Elmwood-Murdock finished 90-of-94 at the stripe with six aces.

Schmidt dominated action at the net with 25 kills on 47 attempts. She finished 12-of-12 serving, produced five solo blocks and collected five digs and four serve receptions.

Backemeyer helped E-M’s defense with 18 digs and 38 serve receptions. She also went 10-of-11 at the line with two aces. Bailey Frahm contributed eight kills and Bacon and Vogler each made seven kills.

Vogler chipped in four digs and Bacon made 12 digs and 24 serve receptions. Bacon also went 16-of-16 serving with one ace.

Petersen made ten digs and finished 15-of-16 at the service line with one ace. Laney Frahm dished out 23 assists and posted seven digs, and Rikli delivered 16 assists and two digs during the evening.