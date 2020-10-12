Knights face pair of volleyball squads

Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with a pair of opponents on local volleyball courts this past week.
The Knights traveled to Omaha Concordia and Sterling for matches. Elmwood-Murdock defeated Omaha Concordia 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 and fell to Sterling 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18. The team saw its season mark change to 11-12.
Elmwood-Murdock 3, Omaha Concordia 1
The Knights relied on strong serving to take down Omaha Concordia on Oct. 6. Elmwood-Murdock finished the evening with 11 aces and had a .927 team serving percentage.
Multiple players enjoyed big serving nights for E-M. Brenna Schmidt registered five aces during her 16-of-18 evening, and Abby Petersen finished 23-of-24 with three aces in the match. Ella Zierott went 9-of-9 with one ace, Lexi Bacon finished 13-of-14 with one ace and Laney Frahm went 17-of-19 with one ace.
Schmidt posted a sizzling .424 hitting percentage with 20 kills on 33 swings. She also made four solo and two assisted blocks, three digs and one assist.
Bacon delivered six kills, six digs and 24 serve receptions, Bailey Frahm slammed home six kills and Tatum Backemeyer made 20 digs and 20 serve receptions. Petersen connected on three kills and made three digs and Laney Frahm generated 19 assists and six digs.
Sela Rikli finished the match with seven assists and two digs, and Madison Justesen produced four digs, one assist and seven serve receptions for the Knights. Zierott pitched in five digs and one assist and Jordan Vogler tallied two digs.
Sterling 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Elmwood-Murdock and Sterling engaged in a close battle in Sterling’s gym on Thursday. The Jets kept the Knights from gaining many points on aces. Elmwood-Murdock finished 90-of-94 at the stripe with six aces.
Schmidt dominated action at the net with 25 kills on 47 attempts. She finished 12-of-12 serving, produced five solo blocks and collected five digs and four serve receptions.
Backemeyer helped E-M’s defense with 18 digs and 38 serve receptions. She also went 10-of-11 at the line with two aces. Bailey Frahm contributed eight kills and Bacon and Vogler each made seven kills.
Vogler chipped in four digs and Bacon made 12 digs and 24 serve receptions. Bacon also went 16-of-16 serving with one ace.
Petersen made ten digs and finished 15-of-16 at the service line with one ace. Laney Frahm dished out 23 assists and posted seven digs, and Rikli delivered 16 assists and two digs during the evening.
Zierott helped the squad with two aces, seven digs and one serve reception. Justesen pitched in five digs and ten serve receptions.
Elmwood-Murdock will begin the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament this week. Auburn, Freeman and Palmyra were forced to withdraw from the event due to coronavirus quarantines.
Third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock will face sixth-seeded Johnson County Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The match will take place at Malcolm. The winner will battle the second-seeded Clippers at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. Placement matches will take place on Thursday night at locations to be determined.
