Knights face Warriors in pair of matchups

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes welcomed Lincoln Lutheran to town on Tuesday night for a pair of varsity basketball games.

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock girls 24

The evening’s first game featured two of the top teams in the state. Elmwood-Murdock was undefeated entering the night and Lincoln Lutheran had suffered only one loss. Lincoln Lutheran had won ten of its previous games by double digits.

Elmwood-Murdock (12-1) got off to a fast start against the Warriors (12-1). Brenna Schmidt scored three baskets in the paint and Lexi Bacon added four points for the team.

Lincoln Lutheran soared ahead in the second quarter with a 15-5 run. Jenna Luebbe drained two 3-pointers in the period to help the school create a 24-15 halftime cushion.

LLHS maintained the lead throughout the final 16 minutes. Five Warriors scored after the break and the team held Elmwood-Murdock to nine points.

Bacon led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with eight points. She added seven rebounds and one steal for the team. Schmidt collected six points, five rebounds and one pass deflection, and Bailey Frahm tallied five points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Sela Rikli hauled in four rebounds, Tatum Backemeyer had two points and two pass deflections and Laney Frahm netted two assists, one block, one rebound and one pass deflection. Ella Zierott chipped in two rebounds and one assist and Jordan Vogler posted one point, two rebounds and one steal.

Isabelle Halferty scored two points and Jacie Fleischman made one assist for the Knights. Cassidy Callaway and Madie Justesen each saw court time in the game.

Lincoln Lutheran 9 15 8 7 – 39

Elmwood-Murdock 10 5 5 4 – 24

Lincoln Lutheran (39)

Holle 0-1 2-2 2, Wachal 2-4 0-0 4, Bergt 2-2 6-8 10, Meyer 1-6 0-0 3, Oxley 2-4 0-0 4, Luebbe 3-6 0-1 8, Wahl 1-2 3-6 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Ernstmeyer 1-4 1-4 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-29 12-21 39.

Elmwood-Murdock (24)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 2-13 0-0 5, Zierott 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 4-7 0-0 8, Schmidt 3-7 0-0 6, Backemeyer 1-3 0-2 2, L. Frahm 0-1 0-0 0, Vogler 0-1 1-2 1, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Halferty 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 11-37 1-4 24.

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Elmwood-Murdock boys 22

Lincoln Lutheran jumped ahead of Elmwood-Murdock (4-7) in the first eight minutes of the nightcap. The Warriors (6-8) used a series of driving layups and accurate jumpers to go ahead 16-2. LLHS added 18 points in the second quarter to create a 34-9 halftime margin.

Reid Fletcher guided Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring attack with ten points. Henry Coleman and Riley Wilson each tallied four points and Braden Mommens and Tyson Mans each collected two points.

Lincoln Lutheran 16 18 9 16 – 59

Elmwood-Murdock 2 7 7 6 – 22

