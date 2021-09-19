Knights face Weeping Water in league volleyball match

WEEPING WATER – Elmwood-Murdock’s ability to command action at the net helped the Knights control the scoreboard against Weeping Water.
E-M stopped the Indians 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday night. The East Central Nebraska Conference teams played their volleyball match at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Elmwood-Murdock athletes turned the evening’s outcome in their favor with their work at the net. The team enjoyed a 42-14 advantage in kills during the night, and E-M affected multiple Weeping Water attacks with solid defense.
Elmwood-Murdock (12-4) won its third match of the week. The team defeated Louisville and Conestoga in a triangular two days prior to meeting the Indians (6-8).
Brenna Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 25 kills on 52 swings. She has produced 231 kills in E-M’s 16 matches this season.
Laney Frahm and Madie Justesen spearheaded E-M’s serving attack with perfect nights at the stripe. Frahm registered six aces in her 28-of-28 performance, and Justesen knocked home three aces in her 19-of-19 effort. Frahm added 23 assists, one kill and two digs for the Knights, and Justesen compiled three kills, seven digs and 11 serve receptions.
Lexi Bacon helped the Knights with seven kills, nine digs and 14 serve receptions. Sela Rikli contributed 14 assists, five digs, one kill and one ace, and Bailey Frahm generated five kills, three digs and a 12-of-13 night at the line.
Tatum Backemeyer posted 13 digs and 16 serve receptions in the back row. Jordan Vogler made one dig and Cassidy Callaway delivered one ace, one dig and one serve reception. Audri Romero saw court time for the team in the match.
Lexi Mogensen paced Weeping Water’s offense with four kills and a .267 hitting percentage. She also went 11-of-11 serving and made 11 digs and 15 serve receptions.
Karley Ridge collected three kills, 14 digs and 14 serve receptions, and Abby Meeske went 16-of-17 serving and made eight digs and 14 assists. Emily Ridge chipped in two kills, four solo blocks, two digs and two serve receptions.
Sammi Burch posted two kills, four solo blocks, eight digs and two serve receptions. Riley Hiller helped Weeping Water with one kill and one serve reception, and Brinkley McAdams tallied two kills, one dig and four serve receptions. Sam Hammons delivered one dig and one serve reception for the Indians.