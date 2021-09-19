Knights face Weeping Water in league volleyball match

WEEPING WATER – Elmwood-Murdock’s ability to command action at the net helped the Knights control the scoreboard against Weeping Water.

E-M stopped the Indians 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday night. The East Central Nebraska Conference teams played their volleyball match at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Elmwood-Murdock athletes turned the evening’s outcome in their favor with their work at the net. The team enjoyed a 42-14 advantage in kills during the night, and E-M affected multiple Weeping Water attacks with solid defense.

Elmwood-Murdock (12-4) won its third match of the week. The team defeated Louisville and Conestoga in a triangular two days prior to meeting the Indians (6-8).

Brenna Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 25 kills on 52 swings. She has produced 231 kills in E-M’s 16 matches this season.

Laney Frahm and Madie Justesen spearheaded E-M’s serving attack with perfect nights at the stripe. Frahm registered six aces in her 28-of-28 performance, and Justesen knocked home three aces in her 19-of-19 effort. Frahm added 23 assists, one kill and two digs for the Knights, and Justesen compiled three kills, seven digs and 11 serve receptions.