Knights face WWHS in conference contest

WEEPING WATER – The Elmwood-Murdock boys entered Thursday night’s game against Weeping Water with plenty of basketball knowledge.

The Knights used their experience to run past Weeping Water’s younger lineup on the court.

Elmwood-Murdock stopped the Indians 68-29 in an East Central Nebraska Conference game. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter and upped the halftime gap to 37-14. The team maintained the double-digit lead throughout the second half.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said he was pleased with the way the Knights approached the game. He said their focus and intensity played key roles in the outcome.

“The guys played really well tonight,” Pryor said. “They had a lot of energy to start the game, which was great to see, and they continued to make the right plays the whole night.

“At halftime we told them that we needed to clean up our defense a little bit, because we knew Weeping Water was going to continue to play hard. They weren’t going to just roll over and give it to us, so we wanted to make sure we kept improving on the little things defensively. I thought the guys did that tonight.”

Weeping Water (1-7) remained close to Elmwood-Murdock (7-3) during the first six minutes. A 3-pointer from Hayden Nash made the score 8-5, and a second trey from Nash at the 2:04 mark kept the team within 14-8.

Elmwood-Murdock bolted away from Weeping Water after that. The Knights scored the final nine points of the first quarter to build a 23-8 lead. Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman and Nate Rust added points in the opening three minutes of the second period. Back-to-back drives by Sam Clements and Henry Coleman boosted the gap to 33-13 with 2:57 left before halftime.

Consecutive baskets by Coleman midway through the third period increased the margin to 48-16. The Knights generated points on their first four trips of the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Henry Coleman helped the Knights with 18 points and eight rebounds. Fletcher collected 12 points, Tyson Mans scored 11 points and Jeston Junker produced six points.

Riley Wilson scored five points and Rylan Kastens and Rust each had four points for E-M. Braden Mommens and Clements each chipped in two points.

Nash guided Weeping Water’s offense with 13 points. Riggs Wilson posted eight points, Gus McGill tallied five points and Sayler Rhodes added three points.

Pryor said the Knights were happy to spend several days of practice with winning thoughts in their minds. The team’s next game will take place Jan. 13 at Conestoga.

“We knew we were going to have a little bit of a break before our next game, so the guys wanted to make sure that we played well tonight,” Pryor said. “This leaves a good taste in our mouths for the next week while we work on things in practice. It’s rare in the early part of January to have this much time in between games, so we’re definitely going to take advantage of it.”

Elmwood-Murdock 23 14 13 18 – 68

Weeping Water 8 6 8 7 – 29

Elmwood-Murdock (68)

Rust 18, Mans 11, Fletcher 12, H. Coleman 18, Mommens 2, Wilson 5, Clements 2, Junker 6, Kastens 4, Miller 0, Schmidt 0, Wagner 0. D. Coleman 0, Meisinger 0.

Weeping Water (29)

Wilson 8, McGill 5, Nash 13, Rhodes 3, Sabala 0, Mortimer 0, Miller 0, Fulton 0, Ridge 0, Brito-Diaz 0.