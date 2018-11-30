YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players tipped off the 2018-19 season Thursday night with a road doubleheader against Yutan.
Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock girls 41
Yutan used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to win a first-round game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite. Taylor Arensberg (16), Emma Lloyd (15) and McKinley Josoff (12) all scored in double figures for Yutan.
Sydney Kunz and Bailey Frahm each pocketed eight points for Elmwood-Murdock. Paetyn Florell added seven points, Jayden Halferty scored six points and Sydney Anderson had five points.
Elmwood-Murdock will face Omaha Duchesne in the third-place game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite at 12 p.m. Saturday. The matchup will take place at Nebraska City Lourdes.
Elmwood-Murdock 10 6 14 11 – 41
Yutan 14 19 19 11 – 63
Elmwood-Murdock (41)
Anderson 5, Kunz 8, Synovec 0, Wenzel 1, Justesen 3, Halferty 6, Vogler 0, Bacon 0, Florell 7, Schmidt 0, Frahm 8, Higuchi 3, Mills 0. Totals 13-42 6-12 41.
Yutan (63)
Lloyd 15, Vandenack 4, Smith 4, Josoff 12, Davis 3, Jones 9, Arensberg 16. Totals 26-66 10-25 63.
Yutan 41, Elmwood-Murdock boys 37
Yutan outscored Elmwood-Murdock 14-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory. The teams played in the opening round of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite.
Brady Timm led the Chieftains with 14 points, while Colby Tichota paced Yutan on the glass with 11 rebounds.
Elmwood-Murdock will take on Parkview Christian in the third-place game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The contest will be held at Nebraska City Lourdes.
Elmwood-Murdock 14 14 9 0 – 37
Yutan 9 8 10 14 – 41
Yutan (41)
Knudsen 9, Timm 14, Hays 2, Pleskac 5, Tichota 5, Simon 6, Petersen 0, Kube 0, Nelson 0. Totals 15-33 7-12 41.