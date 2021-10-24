Knights finish football season against Jaguars

HOWELLS – Elmwood-Murdock ventured to Howells-Dodge on Thursday night with the goal of stopping the Jaguars on their home field.

Howells-Dodge kept Elmwood-Murdock from reaching that target with a powerful rushing attack.

The Jaguars racked up 369 yards on the ground during a 56-32 victory. HDHS (9-0) remained undefeated by handing the football off to senior Levi Belina and sophomore Lane Belina in the first three quarters. Levi Belina posted 179 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, and Lane Belina ended the evening with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts.

Howells-Dodge led 24-0 after the first quarter and maintained command of the scoreboard in the second period. The Jaguars increased their halftime lead to 50-0 and kept that margin intact after three quarters.

Elmwood-Murdock (5-4) found the end zone four times in the final 12 minutes. The Knights scored on passes of 15, 21 and 44 yards and a 50-yard touchdown run.

Elmwood-Murdock advanced to the playoffs for the 20th time in program history. The Knights qualified for their fourth straight postseason appearance. Cody Kopf, Jaxson Spellman, Levi Offner and Nate Lockman were the team’s four seniors.

Elmwood-Murdock 0 0 0 32 – 32

Howells-Dodge 24 26 0 6 – 56

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.