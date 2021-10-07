Knights finish golf season at districts

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers swung clubs for the final time this season during their district tournament on Tuesday.

The Knights captured eighth place in the District C-1 Tournament with a total of 570. Students from 14 schools traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln for the 18-hole event.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the greens at Hidden Valley created tricky putting conditions for players. The sunny weather made the putting surfaces firmer and faster for athletes to navigate.

“We didn’t score as well at Hidden Valley as we did at the LCS Invitational last Thursday, but the increased speed of the greens on Tuesday was a factor,” Backemeyer said.

Madi Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with a round of 125. Claire Ernst and Jacie Fleischman each pocketed scores of 144 and Ella Zierott carded a 157.

Lincoln Lutheran (358), Lincoln Christian (405) and Superior (417) qualified for the Class C State Tournament on a team basis. The top ten individuals also earned state tickets. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove (78) and Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin (86) secured gold and silver medals with their efforts.

Backemeyer said he was happy with the progress the Knights made throughout the fall. The team produced the best nine-hole score at Grandpa’s Woods in school history twice this year. The quartet of Ernst, Lambert, Zierott and Fleischman posted totals of 206 both in a dual with Palmyra and a triangular with Arlington and Cedar Bluffs.

Lambert (46), Ernst (49), Fleischman (53) and Zierott (58) pocketed scores against Palmyra, and Ernst (49), Lambert (50), Zierott (53) and Fleischman (54) produced totals in the triangular. Isabelle Halferty, Rose Offner and Elly West improved their varsity scores throughout the season as well.

“It was a fun year to work with seven girls to field a full team,” Backemeyer said. “Six of those girls are underclassmen, so we look forward to next year.”

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 385, Lincoln Christian 405, Superior 417, Auburn 448, Tri County 490, Central City 490, Heartland 500, Elmwood-Murdock 570, Exeter-Milligan 580, Fairbury, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse no team scores

Top 10 Results (State Qualifiers)

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 78, 2) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 86, 3) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 87, 4) Elizabeth Mestl (HRT) 87, 5) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 92, 6) Mallory Schmidt (LLHS) 95, 7) Rayne Biltoft (SPR) 96, 8) Emma Henderson (SPR) 100, 9) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 104, 10) Vanessa Jimenez (JCC) 107

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Madi Lambert 66-59 125, Claire Ernst 73-71 144, Jacie Fleischman 72-72 144, Ella Zierott 76-81 157.

