Knights finish season against top-seeded Irish

NORTH PLATTE – Elmwood-Murdock saw a memorable season come to a close Friday night against one of the best football teams in the state.

Top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s stopped the eighth-seeded Knights 63-16 in the quarterfinals of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Irish scored on offense, defense and special teams to remain undefeated this fall.

North Platte St. Patrick’s (11-0) sprinted ahead on the scoreboard on the opening kickoff. Jaxon Knisley received the kick and ran it back for a touchdown to put the Irish up 7-0. NPSP went ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and sealed the outcome in the second period.

The Irish scored 21 points in the first 4:57 of the second quarter to create a 35-0 gap. The team added 22 points in the final 2:51 of the period to make the halftime margin 57-0.

Elmwood-Murdock collected two touchdowns in the second half. Reid Fletcher ended a third-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 1:47 mark. Cade Hosier posted a 26-yard touchdown run with 4:15 to play in the game.

North Platte St. Patrick’s continued its high-octane scoring pattern from earlier in the season. The Irish generated 42 or more points in all eight regular-season games and won by double digits every time. The team defeated Elkhorn Valley 56-24 and Sandy Creek 50-14 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The Irish will travel to fifth-seeded Neligh-Oakdale for the semifinals on Nov. 11. Third-seeded Stanton and seventh-seeded Clarkson/Leigh will play in the other semifinal game.

Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense against the Irish with 155 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Fletcher gained two yards on 14 rushing attempts and Rylan Kastens had 14 yards on four carries.

Fletcher completed four passes for 66 yards. Henry Coleman hauled in a pair of receptions for 58 yards, Braden Mommens had one catch for six yards and Hosier made one reception for two yards.

Hosier registered four solo and four assisted tackles and Mommens made three solo and three assisted stops. Fletcher collected two solo and three assisted tackles, Riley Wilson pocketed one solo and six assisted tackles and Sam Clements had one solo and three assisted tackles. Coleman and Tyson Mans each made one solo and four assisted plays for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 9-2. The Knights won the District D1-1 championship and qualified for the playoffs for the 21st time in program history. Elmwood-Murdock advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

Hosier, Fletcher, Coleman, Mommens, Kastens and Max Wynegar were the team’s six seniors. They helped the Knights qualify for the playoffs all four years of their high school careers.

Elmwood-Murdock 0 0 8 8 – 16

North Platte St. Patrick’s 14 43 6 0 – 63