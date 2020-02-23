Knights finish season in subdistrict title game

“We felt good coming into the second half,” Dwyer said. “The girls did a nice job of playing with a lot of energy right away, and we felt it was anyone’s ballgame in the second half. I thought the girls played really well against their pressure defense and got some great looks at the basket. We felt we could keep doing that in the second half.”

E-M fans saw that belief pay off midway through the third quarter. Sydney Anderson’s 3-point attempt bounced high off the backboard and dropped through the hoop, and Lexi Bacon found Halferty on a crosscourt pass for another 3-pointer. Brenna Schmidt’s rebound and putback with 44 seconds left in the period gave E-M a 24-23 lead.

Nebraska City Lourdes (20-5) buried a series of baskets to start the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Elizabeth Baumert and consecutive turnaround jumpers by McGowen made it 32-24. Lauren Justesen’s 3-pointer and two free throws by Paetyn Florell kept the Knights within 34-29, but NCL scored on the next three trips to create a 39-29 edge.

Halferty guided E-M’s offense with nine points and Bacon and Schmidt each had six points. Anderson scored five points, Justesen produced three points and Florell had two points. Katelyn Vogler and Bailey Frahm each helped the team’s defense during the night.