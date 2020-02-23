Knights finish season in subdistrict title game

WEEPING WATER – The Elmwood-Murdock girls gave Nebraska City Lourdes a stern test throughout Thursday night’s subdistrict championship game.
NCL was able to survive the postseason exam with a flurry of points in the fourth quarter.
Top-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes edged second-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 42-31 in the Subdistrict C2-1 title game. A large number of fans from both schools filled Weeping Water Activities Center to watch a showdown between two of the area’s top teams. It was the first meeting of the year between the squads.
The fourth quarter proved to be the critical stretch of the game. NCL posted points on its first seven possessions of the period to create a double-digit lead. Elmwood-Murdock went scoreless for the first 3:38 of the stanza and was forced to play in comeback mode the rest of the way.
“We had a couple of empty possessions in the fourth quarter and that made a difference,” E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said. “They have two big girls and they made a run there early in the fourth quarter that helped them. They made their shots when they needed to.”
Elmwood-Murdock matched the intensity of Nebraska City Lourdes throughout the first half. The team’s defense held 6-foot-3 Gina McGowen and 6-0 Elaina Madison to one basket in the opening two quarters, and E-M found several scoring opportunities on offense. Jayden Halferty’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half pulled E-M within 17-13.
“We felt good coming into the second half,” Dwyer said. “The girls did a nice job of playing with a lot of energy right away, and we felt it was anyone’s ballgame in the second half. I thought the girls played really well against their pressure defense and got some great looks at the basket. We felt we could keep doing that in the second half.”
E-M fans saw that belief pay off midway through the third quarter. Sydney Anderson’s 3-point attempt bounced high off the backboard and dropped through the hoop, and Lexi Bacon found Halferty on a crosscourt pass for another 3-pointer. Brenna Schmidt’s rebound and putback with 44 seconds left in the period gave E-M a 24-23 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska City Lourdes (20-5) buried a series of baskets to start the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Elizabeth Baumert and consecutive turnaround jumpers by McGowen made it 32-24. Lauren Justesen’s 3-pointer and two free throws by Paetyn Florell kept the Knights within 34-29, but NCL scored on the next three trips to create a 39-29 edge.
Halferty guided E-M’s offense with nine points and Bacon and Schmidt each had six points. Anderson scored five points, Justesen produced three points and Florell had two points. Katelyn Vogler and Bailey Frahm each helped the team’s defense during the night.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 15-10. Anderson, Justesen and Vogler were the squad’s three seniors and filled many valuable leadership roles. Dwyer said they made a positive difference for the Knights throughout the past four years.
“These three seniors have done so much for this program,” Dwyer said. “They’re all great kids and they work so hard in everything that they do, whether it’s basketball or academics or any other activity. They’re great students and they’ve been such great leaders for us. I’m very proud of them for what they’ve done for our program and our school.”
Elmwood-Murdock 6 7 11 7 – 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 12 5 8 17 – 42
Elmwood-Murdock (31)
Anderson 5, Florell 2, Justesen 3, Halferty 9, Schmidt 6, Bacon 6, Frahm 0, Vogler 0.
Nebraska City Lourdes (42)
B. Fulton 6, Baumert 14, A. Meyer 7, Elaina Madison 6, McGowen 6, Evelyn Madison 0, I.