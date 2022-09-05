Knights gain experience at Freeman tournament

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock athletes traveled to Freeman twice this week for a series of tournament matches.

The Knights competed four times at the annual Freeman Invite. Elmwood-Murdock (3-4) opened the tournament Thursday with pool-play matchups against Johnson-Brock and Freeman. The team returned to Adams on Saturday morning for the placement portion of the tournament.

Johnson-Brock 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1

Johnson-Brock edged the Knights 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 in the tournament’s first match. The Eagles used strong defense to win the close contest. JBHS finished with 90 digs and 50 serve receptions against E-M. Chloe Vice led Johnson-Brock with 30 digs and 30 serve receptions.

Jordan Vogler keyed Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 19 kills. She also made five digs, eight serve receptions and one assist. Laney Frahm helped E-M with 20 assists, eight digs and one kill. She added six aces during her 15-of-15 serving effort.

Tatum Backemeyer finished 10-of-10 at the line with three aces. She chipped in 14 digs, 25 serve receptions and four assists for the team. Madie Justesen pocketed 11 serve receptions, three assists, seven digs, two kills, two aces and a 15-of-16 serving night.

Annie Backemeyer finished with four kills, one dig and one assist, Zoe Zierott went 7-of-7 serving with one ace and Brooke Goudie tallied seven serve receptions, two digs and two kills. Cassidy Callaway made four digs and went 7-of-7 serving with two aces, Charley Hanes posted one kill and four digs and Brooklyn Mans saw court time for E-M.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Freeman 1

The Knights rallied to stop Freeman 20-25, 25-23, 25-22. The team collected 45 digs and 60 serve receptions and took 108 swings against the Falcons.

Justesen boosted the Knights with three aces in her 12-of-13 serving effort. She also made two kills, five digs and three serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer finished 11-of-11 serving and pocketed 16 digs and 16 serve receptions, and Annie Backemeyer went 9-of-9 at the line with one ace. She also made seven kills, one dig and two serve receptions.

Vogler slammed home ten kills and chipped in 18 serve receptions, nine digs and one assist. Frahm registered two aces, two kills, 11 digs, 21 assists and three serve receptions, and Callaway helped the Knights with 11 serve receptions, one assist, two digs, one ace and one kill.

Goudie made three kills, one ace and three serve receptions, Hanes pocketed two kills and one dig and Mans tallied one kill for the Knights. Zierott added three serve receptions for the team’s defense.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Sterling 1

Elmwood-Murdock grounded the Jets 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday morning.

Vogler ended game two with a kill from the lefthand side of the net, and the Knights broke free in the final portion of game three. The teams were tied at 19-19 before Elmwood-Murdock controlled momentum the rest of the way.

Freeman 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Freeman and Elmwood-Murdock duplicated their close match from two days earlier. The Falcons edged Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 27-25. The team won the first game with a kill to the center of the court, and the Falcons snapped a 25-25 tie in game two with an ace block and ace serve.