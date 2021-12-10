Knights host Auburn in league doubleheader

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes played basketball games against Auburn in front of their home fans Friday night.

EM girls 45, Auburn 32

Elmwood-Murdock’s entire lineup made contributions against the Bulldogs. Eight players scored and grabbed rebounds in the victory. The team hauled in 35 rebounds, dished out 15 assists and blocked five Auburn shots.

Elmwood-Murdock soared out to a 24-17 halftime lead thanks to efforts from post players Brenna Schmidt and Lexi Bacon. Schmidt scored six points in the opening quarter and Bacon ended with nine points in the first half. Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm added baskets for the team before the break.

The Knights employed stifling defense in the third quarter. E-M limited Auburn to one point in the period and built a 30-18 gap. Elmwood-Murdock sank four baskets and six free throws in the final period to preserve the victory.

Bacon helped the Knights with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Bailey Frahm generated eight assists, three points, three rebounds and three pass deflections, and Laney Frahm contributed two points, five boards, two assists, five pass deflections and one block.

Schmidt delivered eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Ella Zierott tallied six points, five boards and three steals, Rikli produced two points and two rebounds and Jordan Vogler pitched in two points, five rebounds and one block.

Backemeyer gave the Knights six points, two assists, one rebound and one pass deflection. Claire Ernst, Cassidy Callaway, Madie Justesen and Jacie Fleischman saw court time for the team.

Auburn 7 10 1 14 – 32

Elmwood-Murdock 11 13 6 15 – 45

Elmwood-Murdock (45)

Rikli 1-4 0-2 2, B. Frahm 1-8 1-4 3, Zierott 1-4 3-4 6, Bacon 5-8 5-6 16, Schmidt 4-5 0-0 8, Backemeyer 2-6 1-2 6, L. Frahm 1-4 0-0 2, Vogler 0-1 2-4 2, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 12-22 45.

Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock boys 23

Auburn used stout defense to secure the victory over Elmwood-Murdock. The Bulldogs built a 24-8 halftime lead and held the Knights to 15 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Reid Fletcher guided the Knights with nine points and Nate Rust scored eight points. Henry Coleman posted four points and Jeston Junker chipped in two points.

Ryan Binder led Auburn’s offense with ten points. Ryan Dixon chipped in nine points and Maverick Binder added eight points.

Auburn 11 13 8 12 – 44

Elmwood-Murdock 4 4 8 7 – 23

Auburn (44)

Dixon 9, Ligouri 3, Lavigne 5, M. Binder 8, R. Binder 10, Hudson 3, Roybal 6.

Elmwood-Murdock (23)

Coleman 4, Fletcher 9, Rust 8, Junker 2.

