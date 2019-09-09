ELMWOOD – The momentum seemed to be on Elmwood-Murdock’s side when the Knights tied Bruning-Davenport-Shickley early in the second half Friday night.
The Eagles flew away with the game’s energy the rest of the way.
B-D-S scored 24 unanswered points in the third quarter to win 52-20. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley weathered a wave of Elmwood-Murdock momentum to improve to 1-0. The Knights saw their season mark change to 1-1.
The Eagles led 14-0 after Dylan Domeier fired touchdown passes to Aaron Mick and Dominic Quinones in the first quarter. Drake Spohr made it 14-6 with a 59-yard run in the second quarter, and Jared Drake blazed away from the B-D-S defense on a 40-yard scamper in the third period. The Knights tied the game with a successful two-point conversion play.
B-D-S took control of the contest after that. The Eagles scored three straight times on the ground to change a 14-14 game into a 38-14 lead. Drake gave E-M hope of a big comeback with a 10-yard touchdown catch, but B-D-S sealed the victory with two additional touchdowns.
Spohr led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 136 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. He also went 5-of-13 passing for 86 yards and one touchdown. Noah Willey caught two passes for 44 yards, Drake made two receptions for 35 yards and Noah Arent hauled in one pass for seven yards.
Drake finished with 65 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts. Arent added four yards on the ground for the Knights.
Spohr generated seven solo and five assisted tackles. Drake recovered one fumble and made six solo and five assisted plays, and Sam Behrends collected five solo and two assisted tackles. Willey tallied two solo and eight assisted tackles and made one interception, and Arent ended the night with four solo and six assisted stops.
Elmwood-Murdock 0 6 8 6 – 20
B-D-S 14 0 24 14 – 52