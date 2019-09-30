MURDOCK – Athletes from across eastern Nebraska journeyed to Grandpa’s Woods on Monday for the annual Elmwood-Murdock Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock hosted varsity teams from Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Arlington and Cedar Bluffs/Mead and junior varsity squads from Elkhorn South and Bennington. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased to see golfers compete during the morning and afternoon.
“We had a hot, windy day but were happy to stay dry,” Backemeyer said. “We look forward to the district meet on Oct. 8.”
Teams competed on a day that had temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Athletes also contended with wind gusts that exceeded 25 miles per hour. They played each of the nine holes on the course twice to make an 18-hole round.
Rylee Hogue was the lone player who competed for Elmwood-Murdock. She collected an 18th-place score of 111. Hogue fired a 55 on the first nine holes and a 56 on the second round of action.
Lincoln Lutheran edged Elkhorn South JV by seven strokes for the team title. Lincoln Lutheran’s Grace Fahleson won medalist honors with an 84. She defeated Elkhorn South’s Mila Skrivan by two strokes.
Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 366, Elkhorn South JV 373, Bennington JV 407, Palmyra 470, Arlington 492, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Elmwood-Murdock no team scores
Top 10 Results
1) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 44-40 84, 2) Mila Skrivan (EKS) 43-43 86, 3) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 46-42 88, T4) Michaela Gommermar (EKS) 49-50 94, T4) Lauren Kohl (EKS) 47-47 94, 6) Natalie Barrett (LLHS) 48-47 95, 7) Megan Nielsen (CBM) 45-51 96, T8) Lupe Najera (BEN) 54-43 97, T8) Trinity Bohaty (PLY) 50-47 97, 10 Hannah Ernst (LLHS) 51-48 99
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 55-56 111 (18th)