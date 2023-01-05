Knights host Irish in basketball games

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday night in a pair of basketball games.

Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Elmwood-Murdock girls 31

The first game of the night featured two of the top teams in the southeast part of the state. Both schools were 7-2 entering the day.

The Knights erased an early deficit with a big scoring performance in the second quarter. E-M went on a 16-7 run in the period to take a 21-15 halftime lead.

Falls City Sacred Heart tightened its defense in the final 16 minutes. The team held the Knights to three points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth period. Falls City Sacred Heart snapped a 24-24 tie with 16 points in the final stretch.

Jordan Vogler helped the Knights with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and four pass deflections. Tatum Backemeyer generated 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Laney Frahm collected two points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and three pass deflections.

Ella Zierott generated three points, two rebounds and one assist for the Knights. Brooke Goudie tallied four points, four rebounds, one steal and one block, and Brooklyn Mans had three points, two boards and two assists. Madie Justesen hauled in two rebounds and Annie Backemeyer collected one rebound.

Falls City Sacred Heart 8 7 9 16 – 40

Elmwood-Murdock 5 16 3 7 – 31

Elmwood-Murdock (31)

T. Backemeyer 4-14 0-0 11, Frahm 1-6 0-0 2, Zierott 1-3 0-0 3, Vogler 3-8 2-3 8, Goudie 1-3 2-2 4, Mans 1-4 0-0 3, Justesen 0-1 0-0 0, A. Backemeyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-39 4-5 31.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 43, Falls City Sacred Heart 38

Elmwood-Murdock (6-3) and Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) played a close game for all 32 minutes. The Knights went ahead 8-6 after one period and maintained a 13-12 lead at the break. The teams then set up a down-to-the-wire finish with their work in the second half.

Henry Coleman and Nate Rust each scored ten points for Elmwood-Murdock. Tyson Mans posted eight points, Reid Fletcher tallied seven points and Riley Wilson added five points. Sam Clements scored two points and Braden Mommens chipped in one point.

Falls City Sacred Heart 6 6 13 13 – 38

Elmwood-Murdock 8 5 13 17 – 43