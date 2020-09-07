Knights host Patriots in football matchup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – Clarkson/Leigh sprinted away from Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night with a dominant display in all phases of the game.

The Patriots scored the first two times they touched the football and went on to win 54-8. Clarkson/Leigh, ranked number one in Class D-1 to start the year, outgained the Knights 276-70 in the first half and led 36-0 at the break.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights felt confident heading into the matchup. E-M athletes had defeated Mead 43-6 in the opening week and were intent on defending their home field for the second straight time.

“I felt good with our week of practice coming into tonight,” Steffen said. “The guys knew this was a big game for us and knew we had a good opportunity to get a nice win against a great opponent.

“I don’t think the score is indicative of what type of football team we have. We didn’t have the energy we needed tonight, but we have a lot of good kids. I fully expect us to bounce back from this.”