Knights host Patriots in football matchup

ELMWOOD – Clarkson/Leigh sprinted away from Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night with a dominant display in all phases of the game.
The Patriots scored the first two times they touched the football and went on to win 54-8. Clarkson/Leigh, ranked number one in Class D-1 to start the year, outgained the Knights 276-70 in the first half and led 36-0 at the break.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights felt confident heading into the matchup. E-M athletes had defeated Mead 43-6 in the opening week and were intent on defending their home field for the second straight time.
“I felt good with our week of practice coming into tonight,” Steffen said. “The guys knew this was a big game for us and knew we had a good opportunity to get a nice win against a great opponent.
“I don’t think the score is indicative of what type of football team we have. We didn’t have the energy we needed tonight, but we have a lot of good kids. I fully expect us to bounce back from this.”
The Patriots entered the game with a chip on their shoulders after falling 56-36 to second-ranked Cross County the previous week. Clarkson/Leigh forced a three-and-out on E-M’s first series and then produced a lightning-quick scoring drive. Quarterback Lance Paprocki faked an inside handoff and sprinted 42 yards into the end zone.
CLHS read from the same touchdown script less than three minutes later. All-State running back Tommy McEvoy took a counter handoff and raced untouched 32 yards to pay dirt. McEvoy had rushed for 1,708 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore before missing last season with an ACL injury.
Elmwood-Murdock came close to creating a 14-6 game after embarking on a 14-play drive. Clarkson/Leigh held the Knights scoreless inside the 10-yard line and then posted a 74-yard touchdown campaign. Carter Hanel’s leaping catch made it 28-0 later in the second period, and a 20-yard reception by Eli Hays created a 36-0 halftime margin.
Elmwood-Murdock changed the scoreboard digits in the fourth quarter. Jared Drake broke several attempted tackles and raced 65 yards for a touchdown. Rylan Meyer went into the end zone on the two-point conversion run.
Drake ended the game with 116 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Noah Arent gained 15 yards on three carries and Noah Jones caught two passes for 17 yards.
Drake led Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with four solo and seven assisted tackles. Carson vonRentzell produced four solo and six assisted stops, Cody Kopf made two solo and nine assisted plays and Cade Hosier tallied three solo and two assisted tackles.
Henry Coleman had two solo and three assisted tackles, Jaxson Spellman made one solo and six assisted tackles and Arent had two solo and two assisted stops.
Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) will face sixth-ranked Tri County next Friday in a 7 p.m. road game. Steffen said he believes the Knights will use the Clarkson/Leigh outcome as a wake-up call for the rest of the season.
“Last year we went on a run after facing a great football team in BDS (Bruning-Davenport-Shickley), and I think we have the same type of opportunity this season,” Steffen said. “We’re going to find out what kind of men we have on this team.”
Clarkson/Leigh 14 22 6 12 – 54
Elmwood-Murdock 0 0 0 8 – 8
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CL – Paprocki 42 run (Hays run), 10:06
CL – McEvoy 32 run (run no good), 7:33
2nd Quarter
CL – Paprocki 13 run (Paprocki run), 7:55
CL – Hanel 27 pass from Paprocki (run no good), 5:02
CL – Hays 20 pass from Paprocki (Beeson run), 2:32
3rd Quarter
CL – Hays 48 run (pass no good), 9:56
4th Quarter
CL – Kasik 3 run (run no good), 8:05
EM – Drake 65 run (Meyer run), 7:51
CL – Steffensmeier 15 run (run no good), 3:59
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!