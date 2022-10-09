Knights, Indians battle for district football title

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water players circled Friday’s football game on their calendars before the season because they felt it would determine the district championship.

Their prediction proved to be correct during a hard-fought battle in Elmwood.

Elmwood-Murdock held off Weeping Water 52-40 to win the District D1-1 title. The Knights (6-1) improved to 4-0 in the district and secured the tiebreaker over Weeping Water. The Indians (3-4) fell to 3-1 in district action with one game left to play for both teams.

E-M head coach Lance Steffen said he was happy with the team’s effort for all 48 minutes. Elmwood-Murdock snapped a 14-14 tie early in the third quarter and withstood a strong comeback attempt by the Indians to win.

“I’m incredibly proud of the guys,” Steffen said. “Weeping Water is a really good football team and their record is deceiving. They are far, far better than what their record would indicate. I think our guys were aware of that, and they came out here with the mindset of knowing they would have to play hard the whole night. I’m really proud of how they played.”

The teams set the tone for the game with their work in the opening quarter. E-M’s Cade Hosier darted through a hole for a 35-yard touchdown run midway through the period. Weeping Water’s Ethan Essary then helped the Indians reclaim momentum with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Weeping Water went ahead 14-8 after Keegan McDonald found space near the WWHS sideline. He outran the defense for a 68-yard touchdown strike. The Knights responded on the ensuing drive to make it 14-14 at halftime. Henry Coleman made a leaping grab in the far righthand corner of the end zone 3:14 before the break.

E-M gained good field position to start the third quarter on a kickoff return by Riley Wilson. Hosier took a handoff on the first play and raced 34 yards into the end zone. Reid Fletcher then recovered an onside kick to set up another drive. He threw a 20-yard pass downfield to Wilson, who tapped his foot just inside the back of the end zone for the score.

McDonald used a powerful clear-out block on an option play to run 37 yards for a touchdown on the next series. Weeping Water then embarked on a drive that made it down to the 5-yard line. Braden Mommens provided defensive pressure on a rollout pass that was intercepted by Hosier in the end zone.

The teams then piled on touchdowns in a 44-point fourth quarter. Hosier and Rylan Kastens ran across the goal line on consecutive drives to create a 44-20 edge, and McDonald kept Weeping Water’s hopes alive with a 45-yard run up the middle of the field. Hosier countered with a 47-yard touchdown run and McDonald’s run from the 8-yard line made it 52-34.

The Indians closed the margin to 52-40 when Riggs Wilson found Sayler Rhodes on a crossing pattern with 3:05 to play. Elmwood-Murdock recovered the onside kick and converted a fourth-and-one play with 90 seconds left to seal the victory.

Steffen said the team’s linemen played a key role in the outcome of the game. Elmwood-Murdock gained 590 yards and ran 87 plays on offense, and the team’s defense limited Weeping Water to 39 plays and ten first downs.

“We knew it was going to take a lot of effort and physical play to get the job done tonight,” Steffen said. “You look at the way our guys played across the line, and it was just a phenomenal effort. Weeping Water threw a lot of different looks at us both on offense and defense, and they have a physical group of guys too. It was impressive to see our guys be able to win that battle.”

Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 257 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Fletcher gained 71 yards on 14 attempts and Kastens posted 43 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Fletcher completed 13 passes for 204 yards and two scores. Wilson grabbed six receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown, Coleman caught five passes for 85 yards and Hosier made two receptions for 54 yards.

Sam Clements generated two solo and ten assisted tackles for the Knights. Hosier produced five solo and nine assisted tackles, Wilson made five solo and seven assisted plays and Reagan vonRentzell had three solo and four assisted tackles. Tyson Mans chipped in one solo and six assisted stops for the team.

McDonald guided Weeping Water’s offense with 14 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Rhodes caught five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. He also completed a 42-yard halfback pass to Hayden Nash. Wilson added five carries for 44 yards in the game for Weeping Water.

Weeping Water will finish the regular season Friday with a road game against Omaha Christian Academy. The teams will play at 7 p.m. at Bennington Elementary School.

Elmwood-Murdock will finish the regular season Thursday night. The team will host Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 7 p.m.

Steffen said winning the district title means a lot to the Knights. He said the team would look to use the championship as a springboard to additional goals in October and November.

“This reflects a season worth of work,” Steffen said. “This didn’t happen just from tonight. This goes back to being in the weight room in May and working hard the whole season. This was one of the goals the team had, so I’m proud that they were able to accomplish it.”

Weeping Water 6 8 6 20 – 40

Elmwood-Murdock 8 6 14 24 – 52

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

EM – Hosier 35 run (Hosier pass from Fletcher), 5:31

WW – E. Essary 65 kickoff return (pass no good), 5:18

2nd Quarter

WW – McDonald 68 run (Wilson run), 6:37

EM – Coleman 16 pass from Fletcher (pass no good), 3:14

3rd Quarter

EM – Hosier 34 run (Hosier run), 11:45

EM – Wilson 20 pass from Fletcher (run no good), 8:50

WW – McDonald 37 run (run no good), 7:20

4th Quarter

EM – Hosier 49 run (Wilson pass from Fletcher), 11:49

EM – Kastens 4 run (Coleman pass from Fletcher), 8:36

WW – McDonald 45 run (E. Essary pass from Wilson), 8:19

EM – Hosier 47 run (Fletcher run), 7:32

WW – McDonald 8 run (pass no good), 6:05

WW – Rhodes 5 pass from Wilson (pass no good), 3:05