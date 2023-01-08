Knights, Indians battle in close basketball game

WEEPING WATER – Fans at Weeping Water Activities Center watched Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water drop the basketball through the hoop dozens of times Thursday night.

That scoring production created a down-to-the-wire finish in the league contest.

The E-M girls rallied past Weeping Water 53-49 in front of a large crowd. Elmwood-Murdock trailed 45-35 early in the fourth quarter before seizing momentum. The Knights made ten free throws in the period and grabbed several key offensive rebounds to win.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said the team’s defense made a difference in the final outcome. The Knights kept Weeping Water from finding as many open passing lanes as in the first three quarters. E-M held Weeping Water to two points in the last 5:17 of the game.

“Early on we didn’t do a very good job of guarding their entry passes,” Dwyer said. “Weeping Water has a lot of good players, and they did a nice job of getting the ball inside. They made a lot of things happen by doing that.

“I thought our girls did a good job of tightening up our defense in the fourth quarter. Our defensive execution was much better at the end of the game, and I thought our offensive rebounding was big for us too. Those two things made it possible for us to come back the way we did.”

Both teams began the night with a series of baskets. Tatum Backemeyer scored nine points for E-M in the first quarter and Laney Frahm added a 3-pointer. Weeping Water remained within 12-8 after Emily Ridge, Brinkley McAdams and Kali Miller sank shots for the squad.

Elmwood-Murdock (8-3) soared ahead 26-21 late in the second quarter after Frahm drilled a 3-pointer. Alexis Mogensen brought Weeping Water back to 26-24 with a trey just before the buzzer, and Miller banked in a jumper to give the team a 29-28 lead early in the third period. McAdams then knotted the score at 33-33 with consecutive post moves.

Weeping Water (5-4) controlled the next six minutes on the court. McAdams and Ridge each delivered assists to Miller for baskets, and Sam Hammons made a driving shot and a 3-pointer. A free throw by Ella Cave with 6:40 to play boosted the gap to 45-35.

Elmwood-Murdock reeled off eight straight points to close the deficit to 45-43, and Backemeyer’s rebound and putback with 3:01 left kept the score at 47-45. Jordan Vogler then made a big play when she stole the ball near midcourt. Her fast-break layup and subsequent free throw gave the team a 50-47 lead with 1:06 to go.

A short jumper from Ridge with 19.5 seconds left pulled Weeping Water within 51-49. Elmwood-Murdock missed two free throws on the next trip, but Goudie hauled in an offensive rebound. Frahm then collected a second offensive rebound for the Knights. Their free throws created a four-point lead with ten seconds to play.

“Our offensive rebounding has been a big factor for us all season, and it certainly was tonight,” Dwyer said. “The girls made some great plays to get those rebounds.”

Miller (14 points) and McAdams (13) each scored in double figures for Weeping Water. Ridge and Cave each produced six points and Hammons ended the night with five points. Kallie Brack chipped in two points for the Indians.

Tatum Backemeyer generated 18 points, two rebounds and two steals for Elmwood-Murdock. Frahm finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Vogler contributed nine points, five steals, five pass deflections, three rebounds and one assist.

Goudie pocketed 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Ella Zierott posted three points, three assists and three pass deflections. Zierott also took one charge for the team.

Annie Backemeyer had one point and one pass deflection, Madie Justesen tallied two rebounds and one steal and Brooklyn Mans finished with one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection.

Dwyer said the team’s work ethic helped the Knights leave the court with smiles after their comeback victory.

“These girls always play hard, and they were able to come back tonight because of that,” Dwyer said. “They work their tails off in both practices and games, and the reason they do that is because they believe in each other and want to work hard for each other.

“It’s that kind of mindset that makes it really fun to coach them. They’re always going to battle until the very last second, and we were able to win the game tonight because they kept believing.”

Elmwood-Murdock 12 14 9 18 – 53

Weeping Water 8 16 20 5 – 49

Elmwood-Murdock (53)

T. Backemeyer 7-15 2-5 18, Frahm 3-7 1-4 9, Zierott 1-4 0-0 3, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Goudie 3-7 7-9 13, Vogler 2-7 5-6 9, Mans 0-3 0-0 0, A. Backemeyer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 16-44 16-26 53.

Weeping Water (49)

Miller 14, Cave 6, Mogensen 3, Ridge 6, McAdams 13, Brack 2, Hammons 5.