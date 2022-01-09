Knights, Indians battle in conference contest

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes needed all 32 minutes of regulation to decide who would win their boys basketball game Thursday night.

Elmwood-Murdock edged Weeping Water 49-43 in a matchup that featured a dramatic comeback attempt by the Indians. Weeping Water trimmed a double-digit deficit down to 44-43 with under two minutes to go. Elmwood-Murdock made five free throws in the final 65 seconds to preserve the victory.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said he was pleased with the way the team performed. The Knights and Indians played their conference game in front of a packed house at Murdock.

“The guys played really well tonight,” Pryor said. “I thought we had a lot of good energy the whole night. There was a stretch there of about four or five minutes where we ran into some problems, but the guys did a great job of overcoming that and doing everything they needed to do to come out ahead. This was a good win for us.”

Elmwood-Murdock (4-6) doubled up Weeping Water 14-7 after one period, but the Indians (3-6) responded in the second quarter. Sayler Rhodes drained consecutive 3-pointers and Hunter Mortimer made two free throws to create a 16-15 ballgame. Ethan Essary and Michael Zeeb added treys to give the Indians a 21-20 halftime lead.

The roller-coaster game rolled in Elmwood-Murdock’s direction in the third quarter. The Knights scored on four straight trips to take a 33-26 lead, and Reid Fletcher buried a 3-pointer to make it 36-28. Riley Wilson then sank a jumper off an inbounds play with one second left to build the gap to 38-28.

A drive from Henry Coleman put the Knights ahead 40-28 with 6:02 to go. Carter Mogensen then put the Indians on his scoring shoulders after that. The WWHS senior produced 15 straight points in the next four minutes. His final basket with 1:57 left pulled the team within 44-43.

Pryor said the Knights realized it would be important to remain composed in that situation.

“We knew before the game that this was going to be a dogfight,” Pryor said. “Both teams have good players, and we knew that it was probably going to come down to the final minute to see who would win. Give credit to Weeping Water, because they did a nice job of getting it to Mogensen inside as much as they could.”

Fletcher sank free throws on the next two trips to make it 46-43, and he drained one free throw with 19.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. He rebounded a late 3-point attempt by Weeping Water and sank two free throws to create the final margin.

Fletcher led the Knights with 23 points and ten rebounds. Coleman produced nine points and two rebounds, Nate Rust finished with seven points and three assists and Braden Mommens tallied two points and three rebounds.

Tyson Mans scored five points, Wilson collected three points and Sam Clements gave the team defensive minutes in the paint.

Mogensen guided Weeping Water with 20 points and three rebounds. Zeeb finished with six points and seven rebounds and Rhodes drew a pair of charges. Rhodes also had six points, one rebound and one steal.

Riggs Wilson tallied three points and five rebounds, Mortimer scored five points and Essary produced three points. Hayden Nash added three rebounds and one assist for the Indians.

Pryor said the Knights are beginning to see the benefits of their work ethic. The team has won four of its last six games and has scored 40 or more points in five of those contests.

“Seeing the progress these guys are making is fun,” Pryor said. “This is a good group of guys because they work hard, so it’s fun to see the progress they’re making not only in games but in practices too. They’re becoming more comfortable in their roles and they’re doing a great job of playing as a team. As a coach, that’s exciting to see.”

Weeping Water 7 14 7 15 – 43

Elmwood-Murdock 14 6 18 11 – 49

Weeping Water (43)

Essary 11, Nash 0, Mortimer 5, Zeeb 6, Mogensen 20, Rhodes 6, Wilson 3.

Elmwood-Murdock (49)

Rust 7, Coleman 9, Fletcher 23, Mommens 2, Mans 5, Wilson 3, Clements 0.

