Knights, Indians capture conference volleyball honors

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes turned their work ethic into enjoyable results on the volleyball court throughout the season.
Many of the Knights and Indians were honored for their efforts this week with league awards.
East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball coaches held their postseason selection meeting Wednesday night. They picked athletes for spots on first, second, third and honorable mention teams.
Elmwood-Murdock juniors Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer were chosen for the league’s first team.
Vogler guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 455 kills on 1,291 swings. She produced a kill percentage of .352 and a hitting percentage of .161. She generated 24 aces and 103 service points on 199 attempts, and she helped E-M’s defense with 276 digs and 383 serve receptions. She added 15 assists, one solo block and 20 assisted blocks.
Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with 535 digs and 667 serve receptions. She delivered 77 assists and five kills and posted a .965 serving percentage (333-of-345). She collected 51 assists and 182 service points at the line.
Elmwood-Murdock junior Laney Frahm was named to the league’s second team. She distributed 726 assists on 2,356 set attempts and made 72 kills on 300 swings. She led the Knights with 64 aces and 227 service points on 423 attempts, and she produced four solo and 25 assisted blocks at the net. She added 227 digs and 21 serve receptions during the season.
Weeping Water senior Sammi Burch was selected for the league’s third team. She delivered 107 kills for the Indians on 354 swings, and she led Weeping Water at the net with 61 solo and 90 assisted blocks. She posted a serving percentage of .861 with 24 aces during the year, and she added 71 digs, four serve receptions and one assist.
Elmwood-Murdock junior Madie Justesen, sophomore Charley Hanes and freshman Annie Backemeyer were honorable mention selections.
Justesen helped the Knights score many points with a .926 serving percentage. She registered 46 aces and 179 service points on 338 attempts. She produced 67 assists for E-M’s offense and added 260 digs, 246 serve receptions and 16 assisted blocks on defense. Justesen also gave E-M 41 kills during the season.
Hanes paced Elmwood-Murdock at the net with 14 solo and 43 assisted blocks. She was third on the team with 138 kills and made 38 digs, 15 serve receptions and 10 assists. She added one ace in her seven serve attempts.
Backemeyer was second on the team with 147 kills on 484 swings. She posted 18 aces and 79 service points on 158 attempts, and she helped the team’s defense with six solo and 23 assisted blocks. Backemeyer chipped in 46 digs, seven serve receptions and five assists for the Knights.
Weeping Water senior Alexis Mogensen, sophomore Brinkley McAdams and freshman Kallie Brack were honorable mention selections.
Mogensen guided Weeping Water at the service line with a .988 percentage (242-of-245). She collected 26 aces during the year and knocked home 75 kills on 332 swings. She boosted the team’s defense with 282 digs, 202 serve receptions, 15 solo blocks and 75 assisted blocks.
McAdams slammed a team-best 126 kills on 470 swings. She registered 40 aces on 275 serve attempts and delivered seven solo and 50 assisted blocks at the net. She chipped in 330 digs and a team-best 337 serve receptions for the Indians.
Brack headlined the defense with a team-best 569 digs. She made 268 serve receptions and produced a .942 serving percentage (147-of-156). She generated 14 aces during her time at the line.
Elmwood-Murdock finished 18-15 and reached the District D1-5 Final this season. Weeping Water collected a 13-19 mark during the fall.
2022 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections
First Team
Jordan Vogler – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Ashley Beethe – Johnson County Central – Freshman
Maddie Busch – Palmyra – Senior
Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
RaeAnn Thompson – Falls City – Senior
Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Senior
Second Team
Libbie Ball – Palmyra – Senior
Laney Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Arely Cabrales – Johnson County Central – Junior
Rylie Hale-Keller – Palmyra – Senior
Kylie Boyer – Freeman – Senior
Lexi Brewer – Falls City – Junior
Third Team
Lexi Winkle – Freeman – Senior
Janie Munter – Mead – Senior
Faith Holland – Freeman – Junior
Sammi Burch – Weeping Water – Senior
Ashleigh Kirkendall – Falls City – Junior
Ruby Goes – Freeman – Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Alicia Johansen – Freeman – Freshman
Rylie Walter – Palmyra – Sophomore
Madie Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Kinley Speth – Freeman – Sophomore
Charley Hanes – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Sunnie Rother – Johnson County Central – Junior
Haylie Muhlbach – Mead – Junior
Kallie Brack – Weeping Water – Freshman
Annie Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Freshman
Reece McNeely – Falls City – Senior
Bailee Sterup – Johnson County Central – Junior
Lilly Flynn – Mead – Senior
Haylie Vollman – Palmyra – Sophomore
Alexis Mogensen – Weeping Water – Senior
Brinkley McAdams – Weeping Water – Sophomore
Emma Hyde – Auburn – Freshman
Harley Lubben – Johnson County Central – Freshman