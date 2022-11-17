Knights, Indians capture conference volleyball honors

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes turned their work ethic into enjoyable results on the volleyball court throughout the season.

Many of the Knights and Indians were honored for their efforts this week with league awards.

East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball coaches held their postseason selection meeting Wednesday night. They picked athletes for spots on first, second, third and honorable mention teams.

Elmwood-Murdock juniors Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer were chosen for the league’s first team.

Vogler guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 455 kills on 1,291 swings. She produced a kill percentage of .352 and a hitting percentage of .161. She generated 24 aces and 103 service points on 199 attempts, and she helped E-M’s defense with 276 digs and 383 serve receptions. She added 15 assists, one solo block and 20 assisted blocks.

Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with 535 digs and 667 serve receptions. She delivered 77 assists and five kills and posted a .965 serving percentage (333-of-345). She collected 51 assists and 182 service points at the line.

Elmwood-Murdock junior Laney Frahm was named to the league’s second team. She distributed 726 assists on 2,356 set attempts and made 72 kills on 300 swings. She led the Knights with 64 aces and 227 service points on 423 attempts, and she produced four solo and 25 assisted blocks at the net. She added 227 digs and 21 serve receptions during the season.

Weeping Water senior Sammi Burch was selected for the league’s third team. She delivered 107 kills for the Indians on 354 swings, and she led Weeping Water at the net with 61 solo and 90 assisted blocks. She posted a serving percentage of .861 with 24 aces during the year, and she added 71 digs, four serve receptions and one assist.

Elmwood-Murdock junior Madie Justesen, sophomore Charley Hanes and freshman Annie Backemeyer were honorable mention selections.

Justesen helped the Knights score many points with a .926 serving percentage. She registered 46 aces and 179 service points on 338 attempts. She produced 67 assists for E-M’s offense and added 260 digs, 246 serve receptions and 16 assisted blocks on defense. Justesen also gave E-M 41 kills during the season.

Hanes paced Elmwood-Murdock at the net with 14 solo and 43 assisted blocks. She was third on the team with 138 kills and made 38 digs, 15 serve receptions and 10 assists. She added one ace in her seven serve attempts.

Backemeyer was second on the team with 147 kills on 484 swings. She posted 18 aces and 79 service points on 158 attempts, and she helped the team’s defense with six solo and 23 assisted blocks. Backemeyer chipped in 46 digs, seven serve receptions and five assists for the Knights.

Weeping Water senior Alexis Mogensen, sophomore Brinkley McAdams and freshman Kallie Brack were honorable mention selections.

Mogensen guided Weeping Water at the service line with a .988 percentage (242-of-245). She collected 26 aces during the year and knocked home 75 kills on 332 swings. She boosted the team’s defense with 282 digs, 202 serve receptions, 15 solo blocks and 75 assisted blocks.

McAdams slammed a team-best 126 kills on 470 swings. She registered 40 aces on 275 serve attempts and delivered seven solo and 50 assisted blocks at the net. She chipped in 330 digs and a team-best 337 serve receptions for the Indians.

Brack headlined the defense with a team-best 569 digs. She made 268 serve receptions and produced a .942 serving percentage (147-of-156). She generated 14 aces during her time at the line.

Elmwood-Murdock finished 18-15 and reached the District D1-5 Final this season. Weeping Water collected a 13-19 mark during the fall.

2022 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections

First Team

Jordan Vogler – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Ashley Beethe – Johnson County Central – Freshman

Maddie Busch – Palmyra – Senior

Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

RaeAnn Thompson – Falls City – Senior

Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Senior

Second Team

Libbie Ball – Palmyra – Senior

Laney Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Arely Cabrales – Johnson County Central – Junior

Rylie Hale-Keller – Palmyra – Senior

Kylie Boyer – Freeman – Senior

Lexi Brewer – Falls City – Junior

Third Team

Lexi Winkle – Freeman – Senior

Janie Munter – Mead – Senior

Faith Holland – Freeman – Junior

Sammi Burch – Weeping Water – Senior

Ashleigh Kirkendall – Falls City – Junior

Ruby Goes – Freeman – Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Alicia Johansen – Freeman – Freshman

Rylie Walter – Palmyra – Sophomore

Madie Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Kinley Speth – Freeman – Sophomore

Charley Hanes – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Sunnie Rother – Johnson County Central – Junior

Haylie Muhlbach – Mead – Junior

Kallie Brack – Weeping Water – Freshman

Annie Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Freshman

Reece McNeely – Falls City – Senior

Bailee Sterup – Johnson County Central – Junior

Lilly Flynn – Mead – Senior

Haylie Vollman – Palmyra – Sophomore

Alexis Mogensen – Weeping Water – Senior

Brinkley McAdams – Weeping Water – Sophomore

Emma Hyde – Auburn – Freshman

Harley Lubben – Johnson County Central – Freshman