MURDOCK – Football players from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water made numerous highlights on the field this season.
Seventeen were rewarded for their efforts this week with multiple district awards.
Members of both programs were honored with All-District D1-2 selections. Elmwood-Murdock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Palmyra and Weeping Water were in District D1-2 this year. Coaches selected players for their work on offense, defense and special teams.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Drake Spohr, Tyler Marlatt and Carson vonRentzell and Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins, Hunter Mortimer and Weston Reiman were First Team Offense selections.
Spohr completed 35 passes for 763 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also carried the football 163 times for 1,703 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Marlatt and vonRentzell helped the Knights gain 3,302 rushing yards this season on the offensive line. They also allowed E-M to throw for 825 yards during the fall.
Blevins led Weeping Water’s rushing attack with 877 yards and 16 touchdowns on 124 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns.
Mortimer completed 35 passes for 588 yards and 12 touchdowns. He bolstered the team’s running game with 742 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries.
Mortimer made 36 two-point conversions and Blevins collected 16 two-point conversions. They combined for 268 of Weeping Water’s 398 points this season.
Reiman was an offensive lineman for Weeping Water. He helped the Indians gain 2,015 rushing yards and 594 passing yards.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Noah Arent, Jared Drake and Noah Willey and Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave were chosen for the Second Team Offense.
Arent scored 13 times and gained 419 yards on the ground. He also caught six passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Drake collected 725 rushing yards and caught six passes for 139 yards. He scored 13 times on the ground and four times through the air. Willey was E-M’s top receiver with 19 catches for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.
Cave was an offensive lineman for the Indians. He helped the team gain 2,015 rushing yards and 594 passing yards.
Elmwood-Murdock juniors Gus Pope and Justin Wolph were both named to the Honorable Mention Offense Team. They helped E-M gain 3,302 rushing yards and 825 passing yards.
Drake, Spohr and Willey were all named to the First Team Defense for E-M. Spohr finished the year with 44 solo and 61 assisted tackles. He made 15 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles, made one interception and blocked one field-goal attempt.
Drake collected 40 solo and 55 assisted tackles. He posted 24 tackles for loss, caused and recovered three fumbles and blocked one extra-point kick. Willey produced a team-best seven interceptions and caused two fumbles. He made 32 solo and 27 assisted tackles with one stop for loss.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Sam Behrends, Tyler Marlatt and Cade Hosier and Weeping Water’s Avery Heath and Kole Brack were Second Team Defense selections.
Behrends collected 21 solo and 33 assisted tackles as a lineman. He produced 11 stops for loss and caused two fumbles. Marlatt made 17 solo and 46 assisted tackles with ten tackles for loss. He recovered three fumbles and caused one fumble.
Hosier was honored for his work as a return specialist. He returned five kickoffs for 92 yards and five punts for 71 yards.
Heath helped Weeping Water’s defense with 27 solo and 17 assisted tackles. He made two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Brack generated 31 solo and 21 assisted tackles. He collected two sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Jaxson Spellman was named to the Honorable Mention Defense Team. He ended the season with 15 solo and 28 assisted tackles. He made two tackles for loss and recovered one fumble.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the year 8-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Knights won the district championship with a 4-0 mark.
Weeping Water ended its season 4-4. The Indians placed fourth in the district with a 1-3 mark.
2019 All-District D1-2 Football Selections
First Team Offense
Drake Spohr – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Blake Miller – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Aidan Aldana – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Dominic Darrah – Palmyra – Senior
Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Sophomore
Nolan Blevins – Weeping Water – Junior
Hunter Mortimer – Weeping Water – Sophomore
Charles Pugsley – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior
Tyler Marlatt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Carson vonRentzell – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Weston Reiman – Weeping Water – Junior
Trent Hammond – Palmyra – Senior
Second Team Offense
You have free articles remaining.
Noah Arent – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Jared Drake – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Noah Willey – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Nate Palm – Palmyra – Junior
Matt Alli – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior
Austin Vetter – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior
Ethan Roberts – Nebraska City Lourdes – Senior
Tyler Tellez – Nebraska City Lourdes – Senior
Drew Walton – Nebraska City Lourdes – Junior
Marcus Cave – Weeping Water – Senior
Honorable Mention Offense
Ethan Hornby – Palmyra – Senior
Gus Pope – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Justin Wolph – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
First Team Defense
Jared Drake – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Drake Spohr – Emwood-Murdock – Senior
Noah Willey – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Will Funke – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Joseph Kearney – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Drew Walton – Nebraska City Lourdes – Junior
Jake Gibbs – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior
Kaleb Kempkes – Palmyra – Senior
Second Team Defense
Damon Honeysuckle – Nebraska City Lourdes – Senior
Blake Miller – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Dedrick Dowding – Palmyra – Senior
Caleb Jung – Palmyra – Junior
Avery Heath – Weeping Water – Senior
Sam Behrends – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Tyler Marlatt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Jarin Pope – Palmyra – Junior
Kole Brack – Weeping Water – Senior
Cade Hosier – Elmwood-Murdock – Freshman
Honorable Mention Defense
Jaxson Spellman – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Beau Lee – Nebraska City Lourdes – Sophomore
Tommy Pugsley – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior