VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes enjoyed some of their top performances of the season Friday on one of the best weather days of the year.
The Knights and Indians competed against multiple Nebraska schools at the DC West Invite. The Weeping Water girls placed ninth in team standings with 18 points and the E-M girls were 12th with eight points. The E-M boys secured fourth place with 65 points and the WWHS boys were eighth with 13 points.
Karley Ridge and Reba Wilson both guided the Weeping Water girls with three medals apiece. Both athletes ran on medal-winning relay teams and Ridge tied for third in the high jump. Wilson claimed a fourth-place medal in the triple jump.
Abby Petersen netted both of Elmwood-Murdock’s medals with her efforts in field events. She finished third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
Carter Bornemeier and Massimo Lojing both won championships for Elmwood-Murdock in their events. Bornemeier earned gold medals in both the 100 meters and long jump, finished third in the 200 and ran on a medal-winning relay team. Lojing earned the triple jump title and finished second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Trenton Baier paced the Weeping Water boys with a pair of medals. He placed fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus. Raphael Kirchmayr medaled in the 400 meters and the school’s 400 and 3,200 relay teams both secured awards.
Girls Team Results
Ashland-Greenwood 111, DC West 89, Fort Calhoun 87, Omaha Christian Academy 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Cedar Bluffs 42, Yutan 28, Cornerstone Christian 24, Weeping Water 18, Mead 16, Omaha Concordia 9, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Shot Put – Abby Petersen 30-9 (5th)
Discus – Abby Petersen 95-8 (3rd)
Weeping Water Results
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Karley Ridge, Brianna Lawson, Reba Wilson, Natania French) 58.48 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Karley Ridge, Reba Wilson, Kiera Brack, Brianna Lawson) 12:23.54 (4th)
High Jump – Karley Ridge 4-6 (tied 3rd), Kelsi Vogler 4-2 (6th)
Triple Jump – Reba Wilson 28-5 (4th)
Boys Team Results
DC West 134, Ashland-Greenwood 94, Fort Calhoun 88, Elmwood-Murdock 65, Cornerstone Christian 54, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Yutan 24, Weeping Water 13, Cedar Bluffs 4, Mead 2
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.40 (1st), Drake Spohr 11.99 (5th)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 22.84 (3rd), Drake Spohr 24.34 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Massimo Lojing 16.38 (2nd)
300-meter hurdles – Massimo Lojing 43.55 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Austin Hawks, Carter Bornemeier, Sergio Rikli) 4:11.47 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sergio Rikli, Noah Jones, Tucker Oehlerking, Austin Hawks) 10:44.78 (6th)
High Jump – Massimo Lojing 5-10 (2nd)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 20-0 1/2 (1st)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 42-3 1/4 (1st)
Weeping Water Results
400 – Raphael Kirchmayr 56.73 (4th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Colton Austin, Levi Neumeister, Raphael Kirchmayr) 52.58 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Noah Patton, Lucas Patton, Lane Damme) 10:26.97 (5th)
Shot Put – Trenton Baier 38-9 1/4 (4th)
Discus – Trenton Baier 114-6 (5th)