Knights, Indians compete in league cross country meet

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes gained confidence Tuesday with their times at the league cross country meet.

The Knights and Indians traveled to Auburn Country Club for the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys and Weeping Water girls did not have team scores. The Weeping Water boys placed fourth in team standings with 64 points.

Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the way the Indians ran on a hilly course. Austin Patton and Matt Cover each collected medals with their times and Caelen Wipf finished in the top 20.

“Another good day at ECNC for our team,” Cover said. “Two high school boys received a medal (Austin and Matt) and Caelen just missed getting one at 17th.”

Patton placed eighth in 18:15.09 and Cover captured 13th place in 19:02.18. Wipf chipped in a personal-best time of 19:31.84. Many of the other Weeping Water girls and boys posted their best times of the season.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Bri Ross guided the Knights with a 20th-place finish of 25:32.17 in her race. She eclipsed the 26-minute mark for the third straight race and nearly set a personal-best time.

The Auburn girls and Palmyra boys claimed league championships with their team totals. Auburn’s Liston Crotty (20:28.61) and Tristan Perry (17:26.32) secured individual conference titles at the meet.

Girls Team Results

Auburn 16, Palmyra 22, Johnson County Central 52, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Freeman, Weeping Water no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Liston Crotty (AUB) 20:28.61, 2) Hailey Hengtgen (PLY) 21:12.26, 3) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:30.68, 4) Kristen Billings (AUB) 21:51.90, 5) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:55.91, 6) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 22:01.71, 7) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 22:13.88, 8) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 22:33.12, 9) Kinsley Hvaranek (PLY) 23:02.98, 10) Alexa Janssen (AUB) 23:22.38, 11) Catherine Wendt (JCC) 23:55.87, 12) Juliette Cucurulo (JCC) 23:59.39, 13) Madison VanLangingham (JCC) 24:02.45, 14) Sydney Binder (AUB) 24:28.95, 15) Reagan Miller (FRE) 24:30.20

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 25:32.17 (20th)

Weeping Water Results

Sam Hammons 30:12.22 (26th), Dakota Reiman 33:06.14 (28th)

Boys Team Results

Palmyra 25, Auburn 36, Freeman 41, Weeping Water 64, Falls City 71, Johnson County Central 99, Elmwood-Murdock no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Tristan Perry (AUB) 17:26.32, 2) Jobjosiah Muthiani (FRE) 17:33.08, 3) Chandler Berry (PLY) 17:36.55, 4) Gannon Hubbard (PLY) 17:40.27, 5) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 17:46.32, 6) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 17:59.48, 7) Drew Moyer (PLY) 17:59.78, 8) Austin Patton (WW) 18:15.09, 9) Hayden Huskey (JCC) 18:30.64, 10) Ryker McCullough (FCY) 18:55.21, 11) Owen Ramaekers (PLY) 12) Tallan Zimmerman (FCY) 19:00.97, 13) Matt Cover (WW) 19:02.18, 14) Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 19:04.16, 15) Charlie Ketcherseide (AUB) 19:14.12

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 21:03.60 (36th), Blake Lavington 23:03.36 (46th), Will Fox 25:46.07 (55th)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:15.09 (8th), Matt Cover 19:02.18 (13th), Caelen Wipf 19:31.84 (17th), James Dean 20:20.57 (27th), Jacob Cover 20:55.25 (33rd), James Cappen 21:07.66 (39th), Jaden Brack 24:59.31 (53rd), Hunter Sheehan 25:17.16 (54th)