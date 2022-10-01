Knights, Indians compete in Raymond Central Invite

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area on Thursday for action in the Raymond Central Invite.

The Knights and Indians took part in cross country races with runners from eight other schools. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys and Weeping Water girls had no team scores. The Weeping Water boys earned fourth place with 72 points.

Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the performances he saw from the Indians. Seniors Austin Patton (18:18.59, 5th) and Matt Cover (19:42.77, 19th) each finished in the top 20, and multiple other runners posted their best times of the fall.

“We had a good day,” Cover said. “Nine of our 11 runners on the high school and junior high teams had either season or personal records today. I can see we still have room to work with as well.”

Cover said the Indians tried a different running strategy at the race. Athletes attacked the first 1.5 miles to see how they would fare by the time the five-kilometer events ended. He said the method worked for several runners.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Bri Ross led the Knights with a 23rd-place time of 25:49.84. She broke the 26-minute mark for the second straight race. She set a personal-best time of 25:23.70 at the Fort Calhoun Invite the previous week.

The Knights and Indians will run in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on Tuesday at Auburn Country Club. Varsity girls will run at 4 p.m. and varsity boys will start their race at 4:45 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Palmyra 16, Nebraska Christian 20, Bennington 42, Malcolm 70, Lincoln North Star 99, Arlington, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Raymond Central, Weeping Water no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Hannah Swanson (NCH) 20:41.34, 2) Grace Schernikau (CEN) 21:39.72, 3) Hailey Hengtgen (PLY) 21:51.06, 4) Emily Frey (PLY) 22:10.38, 5) Izzi Brumbaugh (NCH) 22:45.08, 6) Kinsley Hvaranek (PLY) 22:45.09, 7) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 22:50.76, 8) Josie Turnbull (CEN) 23:20.00, 9) Grace Musgrave (NCH) 23:34.34, 10) Ava Brumbaugh (NCH) 23:43.37, 11) Aurora Theilen (BEN) 23:48.88, 12) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 24:01.79, 13) Gracie Rohe (BEN) 24:06.10, 14) Josie Lahm (RCN) 24:08.48, 15) Alea Chipperfield (BEN) 24:09.95

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 25:49.84 (23rd)

Weeping Water Results

Sam Hammons 29:57.77 (37th), Dakota Reiman 30:04.43 (39th)

Boys Team Results

Nebraska Christian 23, Palmyra 23, Bennington 69, Weeping Water 72, Lincoln North Star 73, Raymond Central 106, Arlington 124, Malcolm 142, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Jacob Swanson (NCH) 17:38.80, 2) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 17:50.24, 3) Noah Fischer (NCH) 18:02.15, 4) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:17.62, 5) Austin Patton (WW) 18:18.59, 6) Gannon Hubbard (PLY) 18:20.31, 7) Landon Lubischer (RCN) 18:23.59, 8) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:45.37, 9) Camden Winkelman (CEN) 19:09.35, 10) Owen Ramaekers (PLY) 19:13.86, 11) Isaac Herman (NCH) 19:18.57, 12) Cole Dubas (RCN) 19:18.93, 13) Riley Schreiber (NCH) 19:21.42, 14) Owen Lingen (LNS) 19:29.97, 15) Tug Burdett (NCH) 19:31.94

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Blake Lavington 24:19.40 (50th), Will Fox 25:28.90 (51st)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:18.59 (5th), Matt Cover 19:42.77 (19th), Caelen Wipf 20:13.01 (26th), James Dean 20:48.52 (32nd), James Cappen 21:03.58 (36th), Jacob Cover 21:30.15 (39th)