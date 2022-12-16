Knights, Indians play in basketball games

Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water basketball players continued their seasons Thursday night with varsity girls and boys games.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 39, Syracuse 24

The Knights pulled away from Syracuse in the second half. Tatum Backemeyer and Ella Zierott produced all six of the team’s points in the first quarter. Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler and Brooklyn Mans then found the basket in the second period to help E-M take a 15-10 halftime lead.

The Knights padded the lead with a 15-6 run in the third quarter. Backemeyer and Laney Frahm each sank treys in the scoring spree and Mans and Vogler added points for the team. Frahm, Vogler and Brooke Goudie helped Elmwood-Murdock seal the victory with points in the fourth quarter.

Tatum Backemeyer delivered 16 points and Frahm and Vogler each scored six points for the Knights. Mans and Goudie each had four points and Zierott chipped in three points.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 9 15 9 – 39

Syracuse 4 6 6 8 – 24

Elmwood-Murdock (39)

T. Backemeyer 6-14 0-0 16, Frahm 2-4 0-0 6, Zierott 1-3 1-1 3, Vogler 3-7 0-0 6, Goudie 2-5 0-0 4, Mans 1-6 2-2 4, A. Backemeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0.

Syracuse (24)

Sisco 11, Brammier 3, Meyer 2, Bures 8, Smith 0, Donovan 0, Kirchhoff 0, Mills 0, Noerrlinger 0, Vestal 0.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 40, Syracuse 38

Elmwood-Murdock rallied past the Rockets in the fourth quarter. Syracuse snapped a 17-17 halftime tie with a 14-point outburst in the third period. The Knights responded by ending the game with a 13-7 run.

Reid Fletcher guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 13 points. Nate Rust chipped in nine points from the perimeter.

Elmwood-Murdock 11 6 10 13 – 40

Syracuse 7 10 14 7 – 38

Elmwood-Murdock (40)

Fletcher 13, Rust 9, Coleman 7, Kastens 7, Wilson 4

Syracuse (38)

Brammier 11, Shanks 11, Zoller 10, Janssen 2, Parde 2, Voorhees 2.

Palmyra 27, Weeping Water girls 26

The Panthers and Indians played a down-to-the-wire game at Weeping Water Activities Center. Palmyra took a 17-14 halftime lead before Weeping Water cut it to 21-20 after three quarters.

PHS held off Weeping Water’s comeback attempt in the final minute. Palmyra was fouled with under 20 seconds to play to force a free-throw attempt. The Indians rebounded a missed free throw and had a shot glance off the rim with less than ten seconds left. The team called a timeout to set up a final play, but Palmyra kept Weeping Water from going ahead.

Kali Miller led the Indians with nine points and Brinkley McAdams had six points. Kallie Brack scored five points, Alexis Mogensen had three points, Jillian Rathe tallied two points and Sam Hammons had one point.

Palmyra 6 11 4 6 – 27

Weeping Water 7 7 6 6 – 26

Palmyra (27)

Myers 10, Green 4, Havranek 4, Chambers 2, Martin 2, Schroeder 2, Thompson 2, Vasa 1.

Weeping Water (26)

Miller 9, McAdams 6, Brack 5, Mogensen 3, Rathe 2, Hammons 1.

Palmyra 70, Weeping Water boys 35

Palmyra enjoyed productive offense in the first three quarters. PHS led 18-10 after one period and built a 42-21 halftime advantage. The Panthers pulled away from Weeping Water with 23 points in the third quarter.

Palmyra 18 24 23 5 – 70

Weeping Water 10 11 8 6 – 35