Knights, Indians play in conference tournament

FREEMAN – Volleyball players from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water began the league tournament this week with matches Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Mead 0

Elmwood-Murdock swept the Raiders 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 in Monday’s first match. The Knights controlled action in the opening two games and prevented Mead from extending things in the third.

Elmwood-Murdock enjoyed a successful night at the service line. The Knights finished 69-of-74 at the stripe with 12 aces. Cassidy Callaway and Madie Justesen highlighted the evening with their work. Callaway went 14-of-14 with three aces and Justesen finished 16-of-17 with three aces.

Jordan Vogler pocketed 11 kills, six digs, seven serve receptions and one assist for E-M. Tatum Backemeyer delivered 19 serve receptions, two assists, 11 digs and one ace, and Justesen produced two kills, 12 digs, three assists and eight serve receptions.

Laney Frahm helped Elmwood-Murdock with six kills, two aces, nine digs and 19 assists. Annie Backemeyer collected five kills, three aces and two assists, and Charley Hanes generated three kills, three digs, two assists and three assisted blocks.

Callaway and Zoe Zierott each delivered two digs and two serve receptions for the Knights, and Brooke Goudie tallied two kills, three digs and one serve reception. Riley Gordon went 6-of-6 serving and made one dig, Brooklyn Mans posted one dig and Ava Hohman was successful on her lone serve attempt.

Freeman 3, Weeping Water 0

Freeman stopped Weeping Water 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 in their quarterfinal match on Monday. The Falcons advanced to the semifinals against Elmwood-Murdock.

Haylee Stackpole registered three aces at the service line for Weeping Water. She added eight digs and 11 assists in the match. Alexis Mogensen helped the Indians with 23 serve receptions, seven digs, two solo and two assisted blocks and two kills, and Sammi Burch posted one kill, two digs and three solo and three assisted blocks.

Emily Ridge connected on three kills and added two digs, two solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Kali Miller went 7-of-7 serving and generated three kills, ten digs and five serve receptions, and Kallie Brack boosted the defense with 19 serve receptions and 14 digs.

Brinkley McAdams helped the team in several categories. She ended the match with two aces, three kills, five assisted blocks, nine digs and five serve receptions.

Weeping Water will resume action in the ECNC Tournament on Thursday. The Indians will travel to Falls City for the consolation bracket. Fifth-seeded Falls City is scheduled to play eighth-seeded Auburn at 5 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Weeping Water and sixth-seeded Mead will play immediately afterwards at approximately 6 p.m. The winners of the two matches will then play at approximately 7 p.m. Consolation matches will follow a best two-out-of-three format.

Freeman 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Freeman squared off with Elmwood-Murdock in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Falcons secured a spot in the championship match with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 triumph.

Elmwood-Murdock will play in the third-place match at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Knights will square off with fourth-seeded Johnson County Central at Palmyra. Freeman and Palmyra will play in the championship match at Palmyra at approximately 5:15 p.m.