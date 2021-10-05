Knights, Indians play in district football game

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes squared off Friday night with a spot atop the district football standings at stake.
The Indians maintained their first-place position with a tidal wave of touchdowns in the second quarter.
Weeping Water scored 30 points in the second period and went on to defeat Elmwood-Murdock 52-32. The Knights produced a comeback attempt in the second half that saw them slice the deficit to 38-32 with 7:07 to play. Weeping Water collected two touchdowns in the final 3:25 to secure the game.
Weeping Water head coach Mitchell Shepherd said he was happy to leave Elmwood with the victory. The Indians (6-0) moved to 3-0 in District D1-1 action and stopped the Knights for the second straight season. Elmwood-Murdock (3-3) moved to 1-1 in district games.
“The guys did a great job tonight,” Shepherd said. “Our kids knew this was going to be a battle coming in here, and they kept their composure in every situation out there. Elmwood-Murdock made some good adjustments at halftime and got back in it, but our guys responded too by doing the little things correctly. This was a really good win for us.”
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights had hoped to win matchups on both sides of the ball against Weeping Water. The Indians kept E-M from reaching that goal during the first half. WWHS outscored the Knights 30-6 in the second quarter to create a winning margin.
“We were two different teams tonight,” Steffen said. “That first half was about as poorly as we’ve played all season, and then in the second half we executed things at a really high level both on offense and defense. If I could find out what buttons to push to get that high level for all four quarters I would push them, because we’re a dangerous team when we’re executing things well. It’s back to the drawing board on Monday to see what we can do.”
Both teams began the game with strong offenses. The Knights finished their first two drives with a 20-yard touchdown catch by Henry Coleman and a 13-yard touchdown run by Reid Fletcher. Weeping Water used a 27-yard run from Keegan McDonald to create a 12-8 margin after one period.
The Indians dominated the second quarter in all three phases of the game. McDonald scored on the first play of the period to give the team a 14-12 lead, and a short touchdown run from Hunter Mortimer made the gap 22-12.
Elmwood-Murdock moved within four points after Cade Hosier’s 60-yard touchdown reception, but WWHS fans roared after Ethan Essary returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. The Indians stopped E-M on a fourth-down play and marched 50 yards in less than two minutes to take a 38-18 lead.
Steffen said the Knights felt they had the ability to erase that deficit in the second half.
“We felt fine at halftime, because we knew what we needed to do,” Steffen said. “We had to play harder. That was the only adjustment we made, and you saw what happened when we played harder. We got it down to six points and made it a ballgame at that point.
“It was good that we were able to come back like we did, but we needed to play like that the whole game, especially against a good team like Weeping Water.”
E-M began the second half with a 14-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run by Fletcher. The team recovered a Weeping Water fumble near the goal line and marched 78 yards on the next drive. Riley Wilson’s 12-yard touchdown catch and a two-point conversion reception by Coleman made the margin 38-32.
Shepherd felt the Indians did a good job of maintaining their composure in that moment. The team had faced similar circumstances in several games earlier this fall, and they relied on those experiences to stay in front on the scoreboard.
“We’ve already been in tough situations this year,” Shepherd said. “Freeman and Tri County gave us really close games, and Johnson County Central kept things interesting too, so these guys have handled adversity before. Our guys are resilient and know what they need to do in crucial moments, and they showed that again with the way they played tonight.”
Mortimer created a double-digit edge when he dropped back to pass on a fourth-and-three play and scrambled 33 yards for a touchdown. Sayler Rhodes intercepted a pass near midfield on E-M’s next drive, and the Indians sealed the game with a 10-yard scoring run by McDonald.
Mortimer ran 30 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and went 7-of-10 through the air for 75 yards. McDonald gained 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts, and Rhodes caught one 31-yard pass and ran twice for 22 yards.
Ethan Essay hauled in three passes for 62 yards and McDonald made four receptions for 26 yards. Rhodes helped the team’s defense with one interception, one fumble recovery, three solo tackles and eight assisted stops. Hayden Nash made four solo and three assisted tackles with one interception, and Essary fell on one fumble and posted five solo and four assisted tackles.
Mortimer collected two solo and ten assisted tackles and Carter Mogensen tallied one solo and seven assisted stops. Brennan DeMike had two solo and five assisted tackles and Brayden Harms made two solo and two assisted tackles.
Fletcher finished 15-of-24 through the air for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Coleman grabbed eight passes for 110 yards, Hosier caught two passes for 76 yards and Wilson made two receptions for 29 yards. Cody Kopf hauled in two receptions for 41 yards and Braden Mommens made one catch for seven yards.
Hosier led E-M’s running game with 17 carries for 126 yards. Fletcher had 51 yards and two scores on seven attempts, and Kopf carried the football eight times for 23 yards.
Kopf and Hosier each had big nights on defense for E-M. Kopf finished with nine solo and six assisted tackles and Hosier had eight solo and five assisted stops. Wilson recovered one fumble and made three solo and three assisted tackles, Sam Clements tallied three solo and eight assisted stops and Fletcher pocketed six solo and two assisted tackles.
Kayden Bacon made three solo and four assisted plays and Wilson had three solo and three assisted tackles. Jaxson Spellman had five assisted tackles and Mommens tallied two solo and four assisted stops.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Conestoga. Weeping Water will return home Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Weeping Water 8 30 0 14 – 52
Elmwood-Murdock 12 6 6 8 – 32
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Coleman 20 pass from Fletcher (run no good), 9:48
WW – McDonald 10 run (McDonald run), 8:26
EM – Fletcher 13 run (run no good), 4:18
2nd Quarter
WW – McDonald 5 run (run no good)
WW – Mortimer 1 run (Mortimer run), 7:04
EM – Hosier 60 pass from Fletcher (pass no good), 6:21
WW – Cole Essary 70 kickoff return (McDonald run), 5:57
WW – Mortimer 2 run (Mortimer run), 1:22
3rd Quarter
EM – Fletcher 4 run (run no good), 2:56
4th Quarter
EM – Wilson 12 pass from Fletcher (Coleman pass from Fletcher), 7:07
WW – Mortimer 33 run (run no good), 3:25
WW – McDonald 10 run (Mortimer run), 2:22