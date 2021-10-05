Knights, Indians play in district football game

“We felt fine at halftime, because we knew what we needed to do,” Steffen said. “We had to play harder. That was the only adjustment we made, and you saw what happened when we played harder. We got it down to six points and made it a ballgame at that point.

“It was good that we were able to come back like we did, but we needed to play like that the whole game, especially against a good team like Weeping Water.”

E-M began the second half with a 14-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run by Fletcher. The team recovered a Weeping Water fumble near the goal line and marched 78 yards on the next drive. Riley Wilson’s 12-yard touchdown catch and a two-point conversion reception by Coleman made the margin 38-32.

Shepherd felt the Indians did a good job of maintaining their composure in that moment. The team had faced similar circumstances in several games earlier this fall, and they relied on those experiences to stay in front on the scoreboard.