MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water volleyball players participated in league tournament matches this week during a trip to Malcolm.
The schools took part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday night. Seventh-seeded Elmwood-Murdock and tenth-seeded Weeping Water squared off in the first round. Elmwood-Murdock then took on second-seeded Malcolm in the quarterfinals.
Elmwood-Murdock 3, Weeping Water 0
Elmwood-Murdock stopped the Indians 25-17, 30-28, 25-16 in their opening-round battle. The Knights relied on their defense to keep Weeping Water from having a higher number of kills and aces. Elmwood-Murdock ended the match with 63 digs and 55 serve receptions. WWHS finished the day with 20 kills and two aces.
Lauren Justesen registered a triple-double with 14 digs, 13 assists and ten serve receptions. She added seven kills and three aces for the team.
Brenna Schmidt helped the Knights with 13 kills, four aces, four solo blocks and seven digs. Sydney Anderson served four aces and added four kills, 12 digs and eight serve receptions, and Lexi Bacon had a double-double performance of ten digs and 20 serve receptions.
Chloe Hosier went 13-of-13 serving with three aces and chipped in 18 assists, two kills and four serve receptions. Paetyn Florell gave E-M a boost with ten kills, 12 digs, two aces and four serve receptions, and Katelyn Vogler posted one ace, three digs and seven serve receptions.
Bailey Frahm and Abby Petersen each made one serve reception. Petersen also collected one assist, five digs, one ace and one kill.
Peyton Barrett guided Weeping Water with ten kills, 13 digs and one assist. Reagan Aronson collected seven kills, one ace and eight digs, and Lexi Mogensen went 16-of-16 serving with one ace. Mogensen also made three digs for the Indians.
You have free articles remaining.
Abby Meeske ended the match with 16 assists and six digs. Courtney Bockman pocketed two kills, Kelsi Vogler had one dig and Karley Ridge made two digs, one kill and one solo block. Sammi Burch also saw court time for the team.
Malcolm 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Malcolm dispatched the Knights 25-7, 25-6, 25-14 in the quarterfinals. The Clippers held E-M to 14 kills and one ace in the contest.
Schmidt led E-M’s offense with six kills and one solo block. Anderson generated 17 serve receptions, nine digs and one kill, and Justesen produced three kills, seven digs, four assists and two serve receptions.
Petersen posted three kills, two digs and three serve receptions, and Bacon ended the match with 11 serve receptions, one assist and three digs. Vogler tallied four digs, nine serve receptions and one ace, and Florell made one kill, two digs and two serve receptions.
Hosier posted seven assists, three digs and four serve receptions, and Sela Rikli produced seven serve receptions and five digs for E-M. Bre Romero collected three serve receptions and Frahm saw court time in the match.
Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Johnson County Central today for the ECNC Silver Division. The Knights will play Yutan at approximately 5:30 p.m. The team will play JCC or Palmyra at either 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Weeping Water will travel to Freeman for action in the ECNC Bronze Division. The Indians will face Conestoga at 6 p.m. and Freeman at 7 p.m.