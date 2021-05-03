Knights, Indians post marks at league meet

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes earned conference honors Saturday with their efforts in track and field events.
The Knights and Indians traveled to Freeman for the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite. Girls and boys from both schools collected medals against league opponents during the morning and afternoon.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured third place in team standings with 93 points. The Knights posted points in 11 events and secured multiple gold and silver medals.
Elmwood-Murdock produced a large number of awards in hurdles races. E-M freshman Laney Frahm highlighted the day with a pair of ECNC championships. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.12 seconds and pocketed the 300-meter hurdles crown in 49.55. She was also a member of a 1,600-meter relay team that placed second in 4:37.09.
Sela Rikli earned silver medals in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay, and Ella Zierott and Bri Ross teamed up with Laney Frahm and Rikli in the 1,600 relay. Ross, Zierott, Bailey Frahm and Tatum Backemeyer added a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay.
Backemeyer, Ross, Jordan Vogler, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Maycee Platt and Abby Petersen added medals for Elmwood-Murdock at the meet.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys placed fifth in team standings with 50 points. The Knights secured a pair of league championships and posted points in nine events.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Riley Wilson claimed a league title in the 300-meter hurdles. Wilson finished in 43.21 and Auburn’s Connor Clark was second in 43.43.
Cade Hosier helped the Knights with a first-place finish in the triple jump. He improved his own school-best mark by leaping 43 feet, 7 3/4 inches. Hosier also earned silver medals in the long jump, 100 meters and 200 meters.
Collin Rice, Rylan Kastens, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking and Braden Mommens added medals for the Knights during the day.
The Weeping Water girls placed ninth in team standings with six points. Keatyn Harrah medaled in the shot put and discus and Lexi Mogensen captured an award in the 1,600 meters.
The WWHS boys placed seventh in the league meet with 17 points. Weston Reiman helped the Indians with a second-place mark in the shot put, and Zack Smith captured medals in the triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. The 1,600 relay team of Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch, Jordan Beardsley and Sayler Rhodes also medaled.
Girls Team Results
Malcolm 125, Auburn 96, Elmwood-Murdock 93, Falls City 65, Freeman 48, Johnson County Central 42, Palmyra 32, Mead 20, Weeping Water 6
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Jordan Vogler, 13.64 (5th)
200 – Tatum Backemeyer, 28.51 (4th)
400 – Laney Frahm, 1:06.15 (4th), Bri Ross, 1:06.58 (6th)
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:42.10 (4th)
100-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 17.12 (1st), Sela Rikli, 17.14 (2nd), Jordan Vogler, 17.97 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 49.55 (1st), Sela Rikli, 51.52 (2nd), Maycee Platt, 51.52 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler), 54.59 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm, Bri Ross), 4:37.09 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott), 10:50.40 (2nd)
Shot Put – Abby Petersen, 31-10 (5th)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (2nd)
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lexi Mogensen, 6:37.99 (6th)
Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah, 31-10 (6th)
Discus – Keatyn Harrah, 99-7 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 134, Freeman 120, Auburn 91, Falls City 59, Elmwood-Murdock 50, Johnson County Central 38, Weeping Water 17, Palmyra 12, Mead 6
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.20 (2nd)
200 – Cade Hosier, 23.20 (2nd)
400 – Collin Rice, 55.91 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 16.97 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 43.21 (1st)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 48.69 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Tucker Oehlerking, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice), 3:56.16 (6th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 21-1 1/2 (2nd), Collin Rice, 18-9 3/4 (6th)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 43-7 3/4 (1st)
Weeping Water Results
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 16.87 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 44.44 (4th)