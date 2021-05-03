Knights, Indians post marks at league meet

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes earned conference honors Saturday with their efforts in track and field events.

The Knights and Indians traveled to Freeman for the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite. Girls and boys from both schools collected medals against league opponents during the morning and afternoon.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured third place in team standings with 93 points. The Knights posted points in 11 events and secured multiple gold and silver medals.

Elmwood-Murdock produced a large number of awards in hurdles races. E-M freshman Laney Frahm highlighted the day with a pair of ECNC championships. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.12 seconds and pocketed the 300-meter hurdles crown in 49.55. She was also a member of a 1,600-meter relay team that placed second in 4:37.09.

Sela Rikli earned silver medals in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay, and Ella Zierott and Bri Ross teamed up with Laney Frahm and Rikli in the 1,600 relay. Ross, Zierott, Bailey Frahm and Tatum Backemeyer added a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay.

Backemeyer, Ross, Jordan Vogler, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Maycee Platt and Abby Petersen added medals for Elmwood-Murdock at the meet.