DE WITT – Athletes from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water squared off with schools from across southeast Nebraska Thursday in district track and field events.
The Knights and Indians journeyed to Tri County High School for the District C-1 Meet. Ten schools took part in postseason action during the morning and afternoon. Lincoln Lutheran claimed the girls team title with 170 points, and Wilber-Clatonia won the boys division with 130 points.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured sixth place with 50 points. Lauren Justesen, Chloe Hosier and Kylee Synovec led the Knights with state-qualifying efforts. Justesen won the 400 meters in 1:02.46 and secured second place in the 800 in 2:27.35. Hosier generated a second-place finish in the high jump (4-10), and Synovec posted a third-place time in the 300-meter hurdles (50.11).
Justesen and Hosier both netted automatic state berths by finishing either first or second in their events. Synovec earned a state wild-card ticket because her time was faster than the majority of third-place finishers at other district meets.
The Weeping Water girls placed eighth with 12 points. The Indians had no state qualifiers but did have medalists in four events. Grace Cave medaled in both the 100 meters and 100-meter hurdles, and Lauren Wehrbein placed in both the 100 and 200. Karley Ridge added points in the 400.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys finished fifth in team standings with 66 points. Carter Bornemeier, Massimo Lojing and Andy Meyer all generated state tickets with their times and distances.
Bornemeier claimed championships in the 100 meters (11.07), 200 meters (22.59) and long jump (20-4 1/4). Lojing ensured a state trip with a second-place effort in the triple jump (41-0 1/4), and Meyer claimed a championship in the 300-meter hurdles.
Meyer posted a school-best time of 41.57 seconds in his hurdles race. Ryan Rikli had held the former E-M mark of 41.9 seconds since 1993.
The Weeping Water boys placed ninth with four points. Raphael Kirchmayr captured a fourth-place time of 53.98 in the 400 meters.
Hosier, Justesen, Synovec, Bornemeier, Lojing and Meyer will travel to Omaha Burke Stadium for Class C state action May 17-18. Class C events will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 170, Tri County 82, Johnson County Central 79, Wilber-Clatonia 55, Freeman 54, Elmwood-Murdock 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 21, Weeping Water 12, Southern 2, Palmyra 2
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400 – Lauren Justesen 1:02.46 (1st)
800 – Lauren Justesen 2:27.35 (2nd), Bailey Frahm 2:42.72 (4th)
3,200 – Sydney Anderson 13:32.20 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 50.11 (3rd), Sela Rikli 51.97 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Chloe Hosier, Katelyn Vogler, Sela Rikli, Lauren Justesen) 55.27 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Lauren Justesen, Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Kylee Synovec) 4:39.69 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kylee Synovec, Norina Higuchi, Nicole Wenzel, Bailey Frahm) 11:25.52 (4th)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-10 (2nd)
Weeping Water Results
100 – Grace Cave 13.66 (5th), Lauren Wehrbein 13.87 (6th)
200 – Lauren Wehrbein 28.42 (3rd)
400 – Karley Ridge 1:06.26 (5th)
100-meter hurdles – Grace Cave 17.43 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 130, Lincoln Lutheran 88, Freeman 88, Tri County 75, Elmwood-Murdock 66, Johnson County Central 48, Southern 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 7, Weeping Water 4, Palmyra 0
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.07 (1st)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 22.59 (1st)
110-meter hurdles – Massimo Lojing 17.51 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 41.57 (1st, school record), Massimo Lojing 44.27 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Noah Arent, Andy Meyer, Carter Bornemeier) 45.96 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Andy Meyer, Austin Hawks, Noah Arent) 3:52.65 (4th)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 20-4 1/4 (1st), Andy Meyer 19-1 (5th)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 41-0 1/4 (2nd)
Weeping Water Results
400 – Raphael Kirchmayr 53.98 (4th)