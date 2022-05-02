Knights, Indians secure medals at league meet

PALMYRA – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water track and field athletes battled through rain, wind and cold temperatures Saturday at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite.

League athletes traveled to Olson Sports Complex at Palmyra for conference events. They competed in difficult weather conditions throughout the morning and afternoon. Wind gusts remained above 40 miles per hour for much of the track meet, and temperatures stayed in the 40s during the running and field events. Rain also made conditions wet for the ECNC athletes.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls earned third place with 91 points and the Weeping Water girls were eighth with eight points.

Jordan Vogler, Bri Ross, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott, Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Charley Hanes, Maycee Platt and Lexi Bacon earned league medals for Elmwood-Murdock. Bailey Frahm won a league title in the 800 meters (2:41.94) and the 400-meter relay team (11:13.09) claimed a championship. Bailey Frahm, Backemeyer, Hanes and Zierott ran on the first-place squad.

Alexis Mogensen, Kali Miller and Keatyn Harrah claimed medals for Weeping Water. Miller won two awards and Mogensen and Harrah each secured one medal.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys captured second place with 89 points and Weeping Water was ninth with five points.

Cade Hosier, Riley Wilson, Collin Rice, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Tucker Oehlerking, Braden Mommens, Aidan Schmidt and Sam Clements earned medals for Elmwood-Murdock.

Hosier generated three championship performances on the track. He won the 100 meters (11.10), high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-6 3/4) and finished second in the 200 (23.39). Wilson won a pair of league titles in the 110-meter hurdles (16.10) and 300-meter hurdles (45.16).

Sayler Rhodes and Austin Patton scored Weeping Water’s points. They both earned two medals for the Indians.

Girls Team Results

Malcolm 119, Auburn 108, Elmwood-Murdock 91, Palmyra 78, Falls City 77, Johnson County Central 29, Freeman 15, Weeping Water 8, Mead 1

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Jordan Vogler 14.01 (5th)

200 – Bri Ross 28.64 (6th)

400 – Laney Frahm 1:05.78 (3rd)

800 – Bailey Frahm 2:41.94 (1st), Ella Zierott 2:43.34 (3rd)

100-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 17.34 (3rd), Sela Rikli 17.56 (4th), Jordan Vogler 17.99 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 52.62 (2nd), Sela Rikli 55.14 (3rd)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 55.60 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm) 4:36.69 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Charley Hanes, Ella Zierott) 11:13.09 (1st)

High Jump – Maycee Platt 4-6 (4th), Bailey Frahm 4-4 (5th)

Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler 32-4 (2nd)

Discus – Lexi Bacon 87-1 (5th)

Weeping Water Results

3,200 – Alexis Mogensen 14:44.24 (5th)

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-4 (6th)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 30-7 1/2 (6th)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 90-9 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Freeman 137, Elmwood-Murdock 89, Malcolm 81, Auburn 74, Johnson County Central 47, Palmyra 41, Mead 40, Falls City 12, Weeping Water 5

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Cade Hosier 11.10 (1st)

200 – Cade Hosier 23.39 (2nd)

400 – Riley Wilson 54.92 (2nd)

800 – Collin Rice 2:20.91 (6th)

110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 16.10 (1st), Reid Fletcher 17.10 (4th)

300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 45.16 (1st)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice, Henry Coleman, Tucker Oehlerking) 4:07.68 (5th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Braden Mommens, Aidan Schmidt, Collin Rice) 9:54.16 (4th)

High Jump – Reid Fletcher 5-8 (1st)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 18-8 (2nd), Collin Rice 18-3 3/4 (5th)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 40-6 3/4 (1st)

Shot Put – Sam Clements 42-1 (5th)

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.40 (5th)

1,600 – Austin Patton 5:25.03 (6th)

3,200 – Austin Patton 11:39.96 (6th)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 37-6 (6th)

