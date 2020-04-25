Knights, Indians to begin co-op cross country program

Cross country runners at Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will join forces this fall in a new co-op program between the two schools.
School board members from both districts approved the co-op program at their recent meetings. Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will share responsibilities for coaches, transportation and overall costs. The team will be called Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and will have its own colors and mascot.
Officials and coaches from both schools are currently working on ironing out details regarding the program’s colors, mascot and uniforms. Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover and Elmwood-Murdock head coach Cayle Burbach have been communicating over e-mail about potential practice schedules and locations for the fall.
Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said the districts agreed that a cross country co-op would be helpful for multiple reasons.
“In thinking about a co-op for cross country, we reviewed our participation rates over the past several years,” Knippelmeyer said. “For Elmwood-Murdock, we usually have three or four high school cross country runners out each year and do not have the opportunity to compete as a team.
“We felt like forming a co-op would allow us to possibly be able to compete as a team and also improve our competition in practices. We’re looking forward to this partnership with Weeping Water as we feel it will benefit the student-athletes at both schools.”
Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman said the district first contacted Elmwood-Murdock about the possibility of including the Knights in a softball program. Louisville and Weeping Water athletes had already been playing together on the Cass County Central team, and the districts were exploring a three-way co-op that would involve Elmwood-Murdock.
Those plans changed after Louisville and Conestoga both announced they would be leaving the East Central Nebraska Conference for the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will both be staying in the ECNC, and the two districts had additional conversations about their sports programs. A potential cross country co-op rose to the top of the list in those discussions.
“As we talked about our mutual needs, it became clear that cross country was a higher priority than softball,” Reiman said. “Both schools had smaller numbers in cross country, making it difficult to field an actual team that could compete at meets. We also found out that we competed in many of the same meets, so a combined schedule would not be difficult.”
High school cross country programs must have a minimum of four runners to score points as a team. Schools can have a maximum of six runners in a varsity race. There is no limit to the number of runners who can compete in a junior varsity race.
Cover said the Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water cross country program will have many veterans returning to the mix. The combination of Knights and Indians will give the new team more opportunities at meets.
“I was already looking at six or seven girls in the fall and a good chance of five boys, so both were going to be scoring teams without the co-op, but it will add a little depth on each squad,” Cover said. “Adding some competition for spots will hopefully make us faster.”
Weeping Water’s Lauren Wehrbein, Ciera Dieter, Dakota Reiman and MaKayla Regler and Elmwood-Murdock’s Sara Kicak will return this fall with varsity experience for the girls squad. Tucker Oehlerking and Rylan Packett both ran for the E-M varsity boys team last season, and Jackson Flanagan, Michael Zeeb, Matt Cover and Austin Patton will be back as Weeping Water varsity boys representatives.
Cover said several other students from both schools will be possible additions to the Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water program. Runners will be able to begin practicing for the 2020 season on Aug. 10.
