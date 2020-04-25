Knights, Indians to begin co-op cross country program

Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman said the district first contacted Elmwood-Murdock about the possibility of including the Knights in a softball program. Louisville and Weeping Water athletes had already been playing together on the Cass County Central team, and the districts were exploring a three-way co-op that would involve Elmwood-Murdock.

Those plans changed after Louisville and Conestoga both announced they would be leaving the East Central Nebraska Conference for the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will both be staying in the ECNC, and the two districts had additional conversations about their sports programs. A potential cross country co-op rose to the top of the list in those discussions.

“As we talked about our mutual needs, it became clear that cross country was a higher priority than softball,” Reiman said. “Both schools had smaller numbers in cross country, making it difficult to field an actual team that could compete at meets. We also found out that we competed in many of the same meets, so a combined schedule would not be difficult.”

High school cross country programs must have a minimum of four runners to score points as a team. Schools can have a maximum of six runners in a varsity race. There is no limit to the number of runners who can compete in a junior varsity race.