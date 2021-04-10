Knights, Indians win medals at DC West

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes made their preseason work pay off Friday by banking a large number of medals at the DC West Invite.
The Knights and Indians collected winning currency against ten other schools in the morning and afternoon. The E-M girls highlighted the day with a second-place finish in the team race. Elmwood-Murdock (81 points) edged Ashland-Greenwood (79) for the silver trophy.
The Knights nearly caught DC West (91 points) for the overall championship. DC West relied on 24 points from the pole vault to reach the top spot. The Falcons were the only girls team at the meet to have students clear a height in the pole vault event.
Bri Ross, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Jacie Fleischman, Maycee Platt and Abby Petersen scored points for Elmwood-Murdock. The team won titles in a pair of events and had three silver medalists.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm and Zierott won by more than two seconds in 4:42.75, and Rikli claimed the 100-meter hurdles title in 18.19. Vogler (18.64) finished second and Laney Frahm (18.82) was sixth in the same race.
Backemeyer, Vogler, Ross and Zierott added runner-up medals in the 400-meter relay. The Knights crossed the tape in 55.50. Vogler boosted the team score with a second-place leap of 30-11 in the triple jump.
Petersen, Madie Justesen, Lexi Bacon and Haylee Josoff also finished second in the non-scoring 400-meter relay for field personnel. The Knights completed the race in 1:04.22.
The Weeping Water girls finished 11th in team standings with 13 points. Keatyn Harrah guided the Indians with a second-place toss of 96 feet, 1 inch in the discus. Lexi Mogensen, Ella Cave, Kiera Brack and Natania French added points for Weeping Water.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys claimed fifth place with 55 points. Cade Hosier led the Knights with four medals. He won the triple jump title with a leap of 42-3 and placed second in both the 100 meters (11.76) and long jump (20-4 1/2). He also pocketed a third-place award in the 200 (25.04).
Reid Fletcher added a second-place medal for the Knights in the high jump. He cleared the bar at 5-8.
The Weeping Water boys placed tenth with 11 points. Weston Reiman won a championship in the shot put with a distance of 45-9 1/2. Matt Cover, Lukas Gage, Levi Neumeister and Ethan Essary chipped in a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 relay.
Girls Team Results
DC West 91, Elmwood-Murdock 81, Ashland-Greenwood 79, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Fort Calhoun 40, Cedar Bluffs 39, Yutan 30, Omaha Christian Academy 28, Mead 27, Cornerstone Christian 25, Weeping Water 13, Omaha Concordia 8
Elmwood-Murdock Results
200 – Bri Ross, 30.43 (4th)
400 – Laney Frahm, 1:08.04 (3rd)
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:44.76 (5th)
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 18.19 (1st), Jordan Vogler, 18.64 (2nd), Laney Frahm, 18.82 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 52.98 (3rd), Sela Rikli, 55.58 (5th)
400-meter relay field members – Elmwood-Murdock (Abby Petersen, Madie Justesen, Lexi Bacon, Haylee Josoff), 1:04.22 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott) 55.50 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott), 4:42.75 (1st)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Jacie Fleischman, Ella Zierott), 11:47.45 (3rd)
High Jump – Maycee Platt, 4-8 (4th), Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (5th)
Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler, 30-11 (2nd)
Discus – Abby Petersen, 90-3 (4th)
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lexi Mogensen, 6:21.45 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Ella Cave, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Lexi Mogensen), 5:18.98 (6th)
Discus – Keatyn Harrah, 96-1 (2nd)
Boys Team Results
DC West 117, Ashland-Greenwood 96.5, Yutan 68, Fort Calhoun 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Concordia 37, Cornerstone Christian 17, Mead 12, Weeping Water 11, Omaha Christian Academy 4.5, Cedar Bluffs 0
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.76 (2nd)
200 – Cade Hosier, 25.04 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Landin Beno, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 49.34 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Collin Rice), 3:59.28 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Braden Mommens, Rylan Kastens, Henry Coleman), 10:04.58 (4th)
High Jump – Reid Fletcher, 5-8 (2nd)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 20-4 1/2 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 42-3 (1st), Braden Mommens, 37-5 1/2 (6th)
Shot Put – Cody Kopf, 38-10 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
400-meter relay field members – Weeping Water (Cole Essary, Lukas Dayton, Berenger Leonard, Weston Reiman), 58.96 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Matt Cover, Lukas Gage, Levi Neumeister, Ethan Essary), 10:25.40 (6th)
Shot Put – Weston Reiman, 45-9 1/2 (1st)