Knights, Indians win medals at DC West

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes made their preseason work pay off Friday by banking a large number of medals at the DC West Invite.

The Knights and Indians collected winning currency against ten other schools in the morning and afternoon. The E-M girls highlighted the day with a second-place finish in the team race. Elmwood-Murdock (81 points) edged Ashland-Greenwood (79) for the silver trophy.

The Knights nearly caught DC West (91 points) for the overall championship. DC West relied on 24 points from the pole vault to reach the top spot. The Falcons were the only girls team at the meet to have students clear a height in the pole vault event.

Bri Ross, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Jacie Fleischman, Maycee Platt and Abby Petersen scored points for Elmwood-Murdock. The team won titles in a pair of events and had three silver medalists.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm and Zierott won by more than two seconds in 4:42.75, and Rikli claimed the 100-meter hurdles title in 18.19. Vogler (18.64) finished second and Laney Frahm (18.82) was sixth in the same race.