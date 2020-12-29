Knights knock off Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Details made a winning difference for the Elmwood-Murdock girls Monday afternoon in a decisive victory over Fort Calhoun.
The Knights defeated FCHS 40-24 in the first round of the Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament. E-M athletes outplayed the Pioneers with their work on both ends of the court. The Knights boxed out on Fort Calhoun shots, stopped FCHS fast breaks with quick transition defense and made sharp passes for scoring opportunities.
E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said Elmwood-Murdock delivered a positive performance for all 32 minutes of action. The team had spent five days away from the court due to the statewide Christmas moratorium, but the Knights showed no rust from that layoff. E-M committed just nine turnovers in the first three quarters and kept Fort Calhoun from gaining many easy baskets.
“I thought our effort was really good today,” Dwyer said. “You never know with five days off how things will go, but the girls did a really nice job of playing with a lot of focus and energy. Our biggest goal was to take care of the basketball and not hurt ourselves with turnovers, and for the most part I thought we did that. This was a good win for us today.”
Dwyer said he was happy with Elmwood-Murdock’s strong start to the matchup. The Knights opened the game with nine unanswered points and held Fort Calhoun to just three points in the first quarter. A 3-pointer from Ella Zierott, a rebound and putback by Tatum Backemeyer and a drive from Lexi Bacon made it 7-0. Two free throws by Sela Rikli and a short jumper from Backemeyer boosted the lead to 11-3.
“We’ve had a tendency to start slow on offense in some of our earlier games, so I was pleased to see us get off to a great start today,” Dwyer said. “The girls rebounded really well and we got some putbacks in the lane, and we did a nice job of moving the basketball around.
“We’ve concentrated a lot this season on making good passes. We’ve told the girls that making that one extra pass can make a big difference. You might have a good shot, but if you make that extra pass suddenly there’s a great shot, and they’ve done a really nice job of buying into that. I think that’s one thing that given us a lot of quality looks at the basket this season.”
A stepback jumper from Jayden Halferty and baskets from Laney Frahm, Backemeyer and Bacon gave the Knights a 20-5 lead. Each of the last three buckets came off Fort Calhoun turnovers. Bacon made one steal and Backemeyer swiped two passes in the defensive stretch.
The Pioneers tried to gain momentum midway through the second half, but Elmwood-Murdock kept Fort Calhoun from accomplishing that goal. Bacon’s assist to Halferty for a 3-pointer made it 35-16 early in the fourth quarter, and Zierott finished a drive on the next trip to make it 37-20. Halferty and Bacon closed out the scoring with a layup and free throw in the final four minutes.
Halferty guided E-M’s balanced attack with 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Backemeyer finished with nine points, four steals, one rebound and one assist, and Bacon collected seven points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block.
Bailey Frahm generated six rebounds, two steals and three assists for the Knights. Zierott tallied six points, three boards and one assist, Rikli registered two points and two rebounds and Laney Frahm scored five points.
Jacie Fleischman made one steal and Madie Justesen, Claire Ernst, Cassidy Callaway and Haylee Josoff all saw court time. All 12 Knights who suited up appeared in the game.
Elmwood-Murdock played Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the title game on Wednesday. The game took place after press deadline. Omaha Brownell-Talbot edged Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 40-39 in the tournament’s other first-round game.
Elmwood-Murdock 11 12 9 8 – 40
Fort Calhoun 3 8 5 8 – 24
Elmwood-Murdock (40)
Rikli 0-0 2-2 2, B. Frahm 0-11 0-0 0, Halferty 4-11 0-0 11, Zierott 3-11 0-0 6, Bacon 3-5 1-6 6, L. Frahm 2-6 0-0 5, Backemeyer 4-4 1-1 9, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 4-9 40.