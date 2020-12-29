Knights knock off Fort Calhoun

“We’ve had a tendency to start slow on offense in some of our earlier games, so I was pleased to see us get off to a great start today,” Dwyer said. “The girls rebounded really well and we got some putbacks in the lane, and we did a nice job of moving the basketball around.

“We’ve concentrated a lot this season on making good passes. We’ve told the girls that making that one extra pass can make a big difference. You might have a good shot, but if you make that extra pass suddenly there’s a great shot, and they’ve done a really nice job of buying into that. I think that’s one thing that given us a lot of quality looks at the basket this season.”

A stepback jumper from Jayden Halferty and baskets from Laney Frahm, Backemeyer and Bacon gave the Knights a 20-5 lead. Each of the last three buckets came off Fort Calhoun turnovers. Bacon made one steal and Backemeyer swiped two passes in the defensive stretch.

The Pioneers tried to gain momentum midway through the second half, but Elmwood-Murdock kept Fort Calhoun from accomplishing that goal. Bacon’s assist to Halferty for a 3-pointer made it 35-16 early in the fourth quarter, and Zierott finished a drive on the next trip to make it 37-20. Halferty and Bacon closed out the scoring with a layup and free throw in the final four minutes.