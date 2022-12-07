Knights, Lions battle in basketball game

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls wanted to keep the basketball on their end of the court for most of Tuesday night’s game against Louisville.

The Knights succeeded in that task with a large number of steals against the Lions.

Elmwood-Murdock stopped Louisville 47-22 in the annual matchup. E-M took 61 shots in the game and scored in double digits each of the first three quarters. Elmwood-Murdock gained extra scoring chances by making 18 steals during the night.

E-M (2-1) jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter. Tatum Backemeyer delivered eight points in the period and Laney Frahm added a 3-pointer for the Knights.

The team expanded the halftime gap to 26-7 with baskets from multiple players. Brooklyn Mans posted five points, Tatum Backemeyer sank a trey and Frahm, Jordan Vogler, Brooke Goudie and Annie Backemeyer all added points.

Louisville (0-2) found a scoring spark in the third quarter. Ella Aaberg and Emma Yardley each made two baskets and Mira Fosmer added a pair of free throws.

The Knights maintained the lead in the third quarter and doubled up the Lions 8-4 in the final stretch. Goudie, Annie Backemeyer and Tatum Backemeyer all made baskets and Vogler connected on two free throws to ensure the victory.

Aaberg led Louisville with nine points. Yardley collected five points, Fosmer had four points and Riley Bennett and Sagan Leach both posted two points. McKenna McCaulley, Wyleigh Bateman, Faith Hillabrand, Nola Nelson and Breanna Wulf saw court time in the game.

Tatum Backemeyer led all scorers with 21 points. She added three assists, three steals and six pass deflections for the Knights.

Frahm generated eight points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block and four pass deflections. Ella Zierott contributed six steals, four rebounds, two assists and three pass deflections, and Mans pocketed seven points, two steals, one rebound and three pass deflections.

Annie Backemeyer produced three points, five rebounds and three pass deflections, and Goudie tallied four points, three boards, one assist, one block and one pass deflection. Madie Justesen contributed four rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Charley Hanes finished the night with three steals and two pass deflections.

Vogler scored four points and Ava Hohman hauled in one rebound for E-M. Jacie Fleischman contributed one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection.

Louisville 3 4 11 4 – 22

Elmwood-Murdock 12 14 13 8 – 47

Louisville (22)

Aaberg 9, Bennett 2, Leach 2, Fosmer 4, McCaulley 0, Yardley 5, Bateman 0, Hillabrand 0, Nelson 0, Wulf 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (47)

T. Backemeyer 8-25 2-7 21, Frahm 3-10 1-5 8, Zierott 0-2 0-1 0, Vogler 1-10 2-4 4, Goudie 2-8 0-0 4, Mans 3-7 0-0 7, Justesen 0-2 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0, A. Backemeyer 1-6 1-2 3, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 4-15 47.