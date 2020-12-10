Knights, Lions battle in Cass County game

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls walked on a winning trail Tuesday night after turning their scoring maps in a successful direction.

The Knights reached a winning destination in a 47-40 victory over Louisville. Elmwood-Murdock trailed 17-6 early in the game but worked within 23-20 at halftime. The team continued its momentum from there to collect the victory.

The Lions dominated the first portion of the Cass County game. McKenzie Norris scored twice, Jaylin Gaston sank three free throws and Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson and Lea Kalkowski added points in the opening period.

Elmwood-Murdock flipped the script with a 17-3 run in the second quarter. Jayden Halferty splashed home a pair of 3-pointers and Lexi Bacon scored seven points in the paint. Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott added their names in the scoring column to create a single-digit game.

Elmwood-Murdock continued its point production in the second half. Frahm generated five points in the third quarter and Bacon, Zierott and Halferty joined her on the scoreboard.