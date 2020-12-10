Knights, Lions battle in Cass County game

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls walked on a winning trail Tuesday night after turning their scoring maps in a successful direction.
The Knights reached a winning destination in a 47-40 victory over Louisville. Elmwood-Murdock trailed 17-6 early in the game but worked within 23-20 at halftime. The team continued its momentum from there to collect the victory.
The Lions dominated the first portion of the Cass County game. McKenzie Norris scored twice, Jaylin Gaston sank three free throws and Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson and Lea Kalkowski added points in the opening period.
Elmwood-Murdock flipped the script with a 17-3 run in the second quarter. Jayden Halferty splashed home a pair of 3-pointers and Lexi Bacon scored seven points in the paint. Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott added their names in the scoring column to create a single-digit game.
Elmwood-Murdock continued its point production in the second half. Frahm generated five points in the third quarter and Bacon, Zierott and Halferty joined her on the scoreboard.
Norris tried to bring the Lions back from a 34-24 deficit in the fourth quarter. She sank three 3-pointers to keep Louisville within single digits. The Knights drained nine free throws in the final period to hold off Louisville’s rally attempt.
Bacon (17 points), Halferty (14) and Bailey Frahm (10) scored in double figures for E-M. Bacon produced a double-double with 11 rebounds and Halferty added four rebounds and one steal. Frahm finished with seven boards, four assists, one steal and two pass deflections.
Zierott ended the game with five points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist and four pass deflections. Sela Rikli contributed one point, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Tatum Backemeyer had one assist and one steal. Laney Frahm chipped in one rebound, one block and one pass deflection.
Norris helped Louisville with 15 points, three steals, one rebound and two pass deflections. Heilig collected 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal, and Sagan Leach had three assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Johnson posted two points and four rebounds, Gaston drew one charge and scored three points and Lexi Hans had two points and two rebounds. Kalkowski tallied three points and one assist, Lauren Votta had two points and three steals and Jennifer Katz produced one point and one rebound.
Louisville 17 3 4 16 – 40
Elmwood-Murdock 6 17 11 13 – 47
Louisville (40)
Norris 6-10 0-4 15, Katz 0-1 1-4 1, Leach 0-3 0-0 0, Heilig 5-12 0-0 12, Votta 1-3 0-2 2, Kalkowski 1-3 0-0 3, Hans 0-2 2-2 2, Gaston 0-1 3-4 3, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 14-38 6-16 40.
Elmwood-Murdock (47)
Rikli 0-2 1-4 1, B. Frahm 4-9 1-2 10, Halferty 4-9 4-7 14, Zierott 1-6 2-8 5, Bacon 5-10 7-10 17, Backemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, L. Frahm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 15-31 47.
