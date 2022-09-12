Knights, Lions compete in Milford Invite races

MILFORD – Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville runners traveled to Doane University on Thursday to take part in several cross country races.

The Knights and Lions competed against multiple schools at the Milford Invite. Elmwood-Murdock did not compile team scores in the girls and boys events. Louisville did not have a girls team score and finished fifth in the boys race.

Minden senior Jessie Hurt (20:50.15) defeated Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning (21:34.85) for the girls title. Milford teammates Kaleb Eickhoff (18:17.23), Gavin Dunlap (18:19.78) and Hudson Mullet (18:20.09) swept the top three spots in the boys race.

Louisville senior Mira Fosmer earned an award for the Lions with a third-place finish in 22:09.85. She defeated Palmyra’s Hailey Hentgen by more than five seconds for the bronze medal. Jager Barnes paced the LHS boys with a 20th-place time of 20:02.18.

Girls Team Results

Minden 20, Palmyra 25, Milford 39, Malcolm 79, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Harvard, Louisville, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 20:50.15, 2) Lilly Kenning (MIL) 21:34.85, 3) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:09.85, 4) Hailey Hentgen (PLY) 22:15.57, 5) Emily Frey (PLY) 22:18.57, 6) Trinity Houchin (MIN) 22:27.24, 7) Lindsey Rehtus (MIN) 23:39.70, 8) Grace Schernikau (CEN) 22:46.61, 9) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 23:19.47, 10) Alejandra Iniguez-Jauregui (MIN) 23:27.22, 11) Priscila Madriz-Navarrete (MIN) 23:46.46, 12) Eliza McGuire (MIL) 23:48.47, 13) Kinsley Havranek (PLY) 23:58.91, 14) Victoria Mink (MIL) 24:00.72, 15) Larissa Labenz (MIN) 24:11.47

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 26:50.59 (27th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 22:09.85 (3rd), Londyn Hilliard 33:50.87 (43rd)

Boys Team Results

Milford 18, Palmyra 33, Minden 38, Malcolm 49, Louisville 94, Wilber-Clatonia 120, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Harvard no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Kaleb Eickhoff (MIL) 18:17.23, 2) Gavin Dunlap (MIL) 18:19.78, 3) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 18:20.09, 4) Andrew Moyer (PLY) 18:32.78, 5) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 18:35.13, 6) Caden Jameson (MIN) 18:46.13, 7) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:52.33, 8) Gannon Hubbard (PLY) 18:53.99, 9) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 19:00.51, 10) Samuel Cederburg (MIN) 19:00.86, 11) Alex Brais (MIN) 19:04.91, 12) Joseph Brockhaus (MLC) 19:17.02, 13) Avery Carter (MIL) 19:21.05, 14) Zane Zoucha (MLC) 19:22.98, 15) Kole Nielsen (MIN) 19:25.75

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 22:17.13 (48th), Blake Lavington 24:08.56 (60th), Will Fox 27:19.39 (70th)

Louisville Results

Jager Barnes 20:02.18 (20th), Waylan Haworth 20:19.37 (24th), Christian Hilliard 21:31.12 (33rd), Chase Savage 21:33.46 (35th), Dametre Moxey 21:44.31 (41st), Nathan Carr 21:54.74 (42nd), Lincoln Heins 22:29.89 (50th), Easton Fiala 22:31.09 (51st), Jase Ostblom 22:34.34 (52nd), Connor Linke 22:39.84 (53rd), Gavin Pierce 24:18.25 (61st), Braden Soester 25:06.99 (64th), Evan Schneider 25:21.61 (66th), Evan Pierce 25:22.41 (67th), Jacob Hrabik 25:36.24 (68th), Coltyn Larson 27:41.67 (71st)