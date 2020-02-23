Knights, Lions compete on court

LOUISVILLE – Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville squared off in the 2020 edition of their rivalry boys basketball series in Louisville on Friday night.

The Knights stopped the Lions 46-42 in the final game of the regular season for both teams. Elmwood-Murdock held off Louisville’s rally attempt in the fourth quarter to win.

The teams remained close throughout the first period. Reid Fletcher, Jared Drake, Noah Willey, Drake Spohr and Tyler Marlatt made baskets in the stanza to give E-M a 15-13 lead.

Louisville (7-15) found scoring success in the second quarter and went ahead 24-22 at the break. Eric Heard played a large role with one 3-pointer and three additional baskets in the stretch. Caleb Hrabik added a shot in the paint to help the Lions take the lead.

Both teams had consistent offenses in the third quarter. Cordale Moxey and Sam Ahl each scored five points for the Lions and Hrabik added a 3-pointer. E-M soared ahead with a balanced attack. Nate Rust drained two 3-pointers and Willey, Spohr, Marlatt and Drake all made shots to give the Knights a 39-37 edge.