Knights, Lions compete on court

LOUISVILLE – Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville squared off in the 2020 edition of their rivalry boys basketball series in Louisville on Friday night.
The Knights stopped the Lions 46-42 in the final game of the regular season for both teams. Elmwood-Murdock held off Louisville’s rally attempt in the fourth quarter to win.
The teams remained close throughout the first period. Reid Fletcher, Jared Drake, Noah Willey, Drake Spohr and Tyler Marlatt made baskets in the stanza to give E-M a 15-13 lead.
Louisville (7-15) found scoring success in the second quarter and went ahead 24-22 at the break. Eric Heard played a large role with one 3-pointer and three additional baskets in the stretch. Caleb Hrabik added a shot in the paint to help the Lions take the lead.
Both teams had consistent offenses in the third quarter. Cordale Moxey and Sam Ahl each scored five points for the Lions and Hrabik added a 3-pointer. E-M soared ahead with a balanced attack. Nate Rust drained two 3-pointers and Willey, Spohr, Marlatt and Drake all made shots to give the Knights a 39-37 edge.
The game came down to the final seconds. The Lions trailed 45-42 and inbounded the basketball under their hoop with less than 20 seconds left. Elmwood-Murdock (10-13) was able to get a defensive stop and sank a late free throw to seal the victory.
Willey led Elmwood-Murdock with 17 points and Rust chipped in nine points. Marlatt and Fletcher each scored six points and Spohr and Drake each gave the Knights four points.
Hrabik guided Louisville with 15 points and Heard finished in double figures with 11 points. Ahl scored nine points, Moxey collected five points and Coby Buettner pitched in two points.
Louisville will begin its postseason journey on Monday, Feb. 24, in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. The fifth-seeded Lions will play fourth-seeded Conestoga at 6 p.m. at Ralston High School. The winner will take on top-seeded Boys Town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The subdistrict title game will tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Elmwood-Murdock will begin the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The top-seeded Knights will face fourth-seeded Pawnee City at 6 p.m. at Johnson-Brock High School. The winner will play either second-seeded Southern or third-seeded Weeping Water in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Elmwood-Murdock 15 7 17 7 – 46
Louisville 13 11 13 5 – 42
Elmwood-Murdock (46)
Fletcher 6, Arent 0, Willey 17, Spohr 4, Marlatt 6, Rust 9, Drake 4, Coleman 0.
Louisville (42)
Ahl 9, Heard 11, Buettner 2, Klein 0, Hrabik 15, Moxey 5, Renner 0.