Knights, Lions, Indians collect top times

OMAHA – Students from three Cass County districts faced runners from more than dozen schools Monday afternoon at the Yutan Invite.

Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes traveled to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha for five-kilometer races. Teams from across eastern Nebraska ran on a hilly and wooded route in the park.

Louisville senior Mira Fosmer highlighted the day with a championship time in the girls race. She won the title by crossing the finish line in 21:27.40. Fort Calhoun teammates Maelie Nelson (21:39.72) and Bria Bench (22:01.17) placed second and third.

Weeping Water’s Austin Patton and Louisville’s Jager Barnes earned trips to the awards ceremony in the boys race. Patton captured sixth place in 18:30.68 and Barnes collected 13th place in 19:12.55.

Fort Calhoun swept the girls and boys team titles. The Pioneers posted 18 points in the girls race and 20 points in the boys event.

Girls Team Results

Fort Calhoun 18, Palmyra 23, Omaha Concordia 52, East Butler 85, Johnson County Central 100, Yutan 111, Malcolm 126, Freeman 130, Archbishop Bergan, Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Christian Academy, Weeping Water no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 21:27.40, 2) Maelie Nelson (FTC) 21:39.72, 3) Bria Bench (FTC) 22:01.17, 4) Hailey Hentgen (PLY) 22:13.60, 5) Emily Frey (PLY) 22:28.23, 6) Faith Jipp (OCN) 22:47.10, 7) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 22:59.30, 8) Kaitlyn Thalman (FTC) 23:04.19, 9) Bella McLaughlin (FTC) 23:30.32, 10) Madison VanLaningham (JCC) 23:36.17, 11) Ava Palm (PLY) 23:40.19, 12) Kinsley Havranek (PLY) 23:49.06, 13) Eva Georgoulopoulos (YUT) 23:52.85, 14) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 23:58.66, 15) Kari Mathsen (OCN) 24:04.30

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 26:22.45 (32nd)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 21:27.40 (1st)

Weeping Water Results

Sam Hammons 31:02.54 (48th), Dakota Reiman 31:06.93 (49th)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 20, Palmyra 57, Malcolm 62, Freeman 77, Omaha Concordia 94, Louisville 101, Ashland-Greenwood 124, Weeping Water 129, Yutan 154, East Butler 155, Johnson County Central 185, DC West 236, Archbishop Bergan 264, Elmwood-Murdock no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:51.31, 2) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:58.67, 3) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:01.94, 4) Jobjosiah Muthiani (FRE) 18:06.25, 5) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 18:27.60, 6) Austin Patton (WW) 18:30.68, 7) Andrew Moyer (PLY) 18:52.14, 8) Travis Skelton (FTC) 18:54.41, 9) Lawson Tjardes (FTC) 18:54.97, 10) William Dennis (FTC) 19:03.03, 11) Gannon Hubbard (PLY) 19:06.05, 12) Gage Nixon (FTC) 19:11.98, 13) Jager Barnes (LOU) 19:12.55, 14) Hayden Huskey (JCC) 19:12.58, 15) Joe Brockhaus (MLC) 19:17.35

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 20:20.51 (30th), Blake Lavington 23:28.26 (68th), Will Fox 26:33.71 (74th)

Louisville Results

Jager Barnes 19:12.55 (13th), Waylan Haworth 20:08.39 (25th), Chase Savage 20:12.21 (27th), Christian Hilliard 20:44.78 (37th), Nathan Carr 20:53.73 (38th), Easton Fiala 21:20.32 (44th)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:30.68 (6th), Matt Cover 20:09.03 (26th), Caelen Wipf 21:20.50 (46th), James Dean 21:49.43 (53rd), Jacob Cover 22:25.94 (58th), Jaden Brack 28:00.21 (76th)