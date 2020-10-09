Knights make final drives of 2020 season

BEATRICE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers completed their 2020 campaign on Tuesday with trips to the district tournament.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West began rounds at Hidden Acres Golf Course near Beatrice. Hogue and Twomey completed 18 holes at the District C-1 Tournament and West withdrew due to illness.

Hogue remained in contention for a state tournament berth throughout the day. She finished the district event with a score of 104. Tri County senior Ryan Sand captured the final state spot with a round of 99.

“Rylee narrowly missed qualifying for state by five strokes,” E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said. “That was her best district score over four years.”

Hogue made positive progress throughout her Elmwood-Murdock career. She carded a 156 at districts as a freshman and reduced that number to 132 as a sophomore. She posted a 113 in her junior year and shaved nine strokes off that total this fall.

Twomey finished her district appearance with a score of 127. She earned several medals this season in her first year of varsity golf.

Backemeyer said Hogue and Twomey had made a long-lasting impact on the Elmwood-Murdock golf program. He said future Knights would benefit from their integrity and cheerfulness.