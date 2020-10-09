 Skip to main content
Knights make final drives of 2020 season
Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

BEATRICE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers completed their 2020 campaign on Tuesday with trips to the district tournament.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West began rounds at Hidden Acres Golf Course near Beatrice. Hogue and Twomey completed 18 holes at the District C-1 Tournament and West withdrew due to illness.

Hogue remained in contention for a state tournament berth throughout the day. She finished the district event with a score of 104. Tri County senior Ryan Sand captured the final state spot with a round of 99.

“Rylee narrowly missed qualifying for state by five strokes,” E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said. “That was her best district score over four years.”

Hogue made positive progress throughout her Elmwood-Murdock career. She carded a 156 at districts as a freshman and reduced that number to 132 as a sophomore. She posted a 113 in her junior year and shaved nine strokes off that total this fall.

Twomey finished her district appearance with a score of 127. She earned several medals this season in her first year of varsity golf.

Backemeyer said Hogue and Twomey had made a long-lasting impact on the Elmwood-Murdock golf program. He said future Knights would benefit from their integrity and cheerfulness.

“We will miss the two seniors with their excellent character and leadership,” Backemeyer said. “Elly will return next year hopefully along with some new young faces.”

Team Results

Lincoln Christian 378, Lincoln Lutheran 383, Heartland 392, Tri County 398, Syracuse 439, Central City 454, Auburn 503, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores

Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 77, 2) Elizabeth Mestl (HRT) 82, 3) Madison Miller (HRT) 87, 4) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 87, 5) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 90, 6) Carissa Lijewski (TRI) 92, 7) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 93, 8) Lorelei Bassinger (SYR) 95, 9) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 96, 10) Ryan Sand (TRI) 99

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Rylee Hogue 54-50 104, Jami Twomey 57-70 127

